Eat this spice every day, your body will thank you

#Eat #spice #day #body

This is how black pepper affects your body:

Black pepper contains a substance called piperine. It is a powerful compound that increases the body’s absorption of medications, among other things. This is thought to be due to piperine affecting the innermost layer of the gastrointestinal tract, facilitating the absorption of the drug.

You do not need to consume large amounts of piperine to see its benefits. Sprinkle some pepper on your food every day and you will be good to go.

The best way to reap the benefits of black pepper is to use freshly ground black pepper, so if you don’t have a pepper mill you may want to get one.

Here are five health benefits of black pepper that you probably never knew about.

1. Alleviates gastrointestinal disorders

Black pepper may reduce the amount of stomach acid in the body and act as an anti-inflammatory in the intestine. This reduces the risk of stomach ulcers, among other things.

2. Increases the effect of painkillers

The effects of analgesic painkillers such as diclofenac (found in Voltaren) are said to be enhanced by piperine. This could be revolutionary in the future; It may mean that doses may be reduced as well as side effects.

3. Prevents tooth loss

The piperine in black pepper has been shown to reduce the risk of inflammation of gum tissue and may prevent jawbone deterioration and tooth loss.

4. Increases the absorption of nutrients

When you eat black pepper, you also get piperine, which is a nutrient that is good for digestion. It also increases your stomach’s ability to absorb various minerals and vitamins, such as vitamin B, vitamin C, selenium and beta carotene.

5. Helps the body absorb turmeric

Turmeric contains the substance curcumin and is a real super spice. Unfortunately the body cannot absorb curcumin well on its own, but black pepper helps a lot. That’s why it’s important to remember to add some pepper when cooking with turmeric!