Eating dark chocolate is good for your health: science says so

#Eating #dark #chocolate #good #health #science

Eating dark chocolate is good for your health, here are all its benefits on our body and how to include it in your diet.

Dark chocolate – Adriatico24ore.it

When you go on a diet you often think that you have to eliminate all sweets, but dark chocolate is a wonderful exception: in addition to improving mood, it promotes sleep, helps you lose weight and strengthens the heart. Here’s how to include dark chocolate in your diet and why you should never do without it.

Eating dark chocolate

To eat or not to eat chocolate? When to eat it? In what quantity? We will answer all these questions below, but let’s start by saying that Dark chocolate is great for your health, and yes, absolutely yes, you can eat it even if you are on a diet! But be careful that it is really dark: it must have at least 45% cocoa mass and 26% cocoa butter. These doses lower the quantities of sugars and saturated fats, and make dark chocolate healthier than other types of chocolate.

Dark chocolate is indeed less caloric than both milk chocolate and white chocolate: out of 100 grams of product the first contains 502 calories, the second 543 calories and the third 570 calories.

The three chocolates – Adriatico24ore

The benefits of dark chocolate

The benefits of dark chocolate are many, and range across different areas. For example, the belief that eating dark chocolate in the evening should be avoided because it is difficult to digest must be cleared: this is absolutely not true. Not only dark chocolate is easy to digest, but it also helps regulate the day-night cycle and promote sleep thanks to the strong presence of magnesium.

Dark chocolate It also helps prevent cardiovascular diseasethanks to the presence of polyphenols with antioxidant power: helps the restoration and flexibility of the arteries and prevents the risk of heart attack or stroke. In addition, theobromine acts on the heart muscles improving blood circulation and bringing greater oxygenation to the brain.

Furthermore, dark chocolate contains flavonoids, which they protect from the sun’s rays and help blood sugar levelsvitamin E, magnesium, phosphorus, calcium and tryptophen, which increases the production of serotonin. So dark chocolate is also one of the best antidepressant foodsand the feeling of satiety it brings It also allows you to lose weight!

The benefits of chocolate – Adriatico24ore

The right doses

As with anything, overdoing it can be counterproductive. The best dose of dark chocolate to consume every day is between 15 and 20 gramswhich equals approximately 2-3 squares per day, depending on the size. Excessive consumption of dark chocolate can make us lose sleep rather than improve it, because in large doses dark chocolate can become a stimulant!

Finally, it is a good practice, even if you are on a diet, to eat some dark chocolate every dayto improve mood and provide the body with all the above benefits, just be careful not to overdo it.