Eating grilled fish for IDR 472 thousand on the island, the buyer feels he is being priced out

#Eating #grilled #fish #IDR #thousand #island #buyer #feels #priced

Jakarta –

A buyer felt disappointed after eating grilled fish at a Pangkor Island stall. He felt hit by a price shock because his food bill reached IDR 472 thousand.

Small islands are the right place for traveling. Usually tourists who want to relax and enjoy the beach and sea will come to these islands.

Being on an island doesn’t feel complete if you don’t enjoy seafood, such as fish, squid or other seafood. This fresh seafood dish can be found in small stalls around the island.

The small stall and its location far from the city center may make some tourists expect that the food prices will be standard, not too high. However, still, the arrival of tourists sometimes becomes an opportunity for sellers to increase the prices of their food menus.

Some tourists may not be aware of this price increase. However, for those who are sensitive, of course they will take issue with the high price. They may think they have been lied to and subjected to price gouging by the seller at the stall. Like the bad experience felt by this female tourist.

By uploading a video on TikTok, the woman described the moment she was on holiday on Pangkor Island, Malaysia. There he had time to eat at a simple restaurant and ordered a grilled fish dish. The number of other orders is unknown, but he ordered grilled fish weighing 600 to 700 grams.

After enjoying seafood on the island, he wanted to pay for all his orders. However, this unknown woman was surprised to see the total price.

This customer was disappointed and felt he had been lied to because the grilled fish was expensive. Photo: Mstar.my / TikTok

According to mstar.com (07/01/2024), grilled fish weighing 600-700 grams is priced at RM 75 or around Rp. 249 thousand. Apart from grilled fish, it seems this woman also ordered other dishes because the total bill reached RM 142 or the equivalent of IDR 472,000. In fact, the only drink ordered was water.

Knowing the prices of the food menus are very expensive, this woman is also very disappointed. He even compared the price of grilled fish in this warung with other restaurants. According to him, grilled fish at Pulau Pangkor stalls are actually more expensive than those sold at KLCC and Pavilion malls, Malaysia.

This customer didn’t seem to accept it because the grilled fish was just ordinary, the service was also less than satisfactory.

“The total meal was RM 142 even though I only drank water. Sorry, I’m not the type who likes to complain but this really doesn’t make sense. It’s the same price as eating fish in Switzerland,” he said, annoyed.

This female customer also felt that eating in Singapore would not be as expensive as eating at a food stall on this island.

“Eating in Singapore won’t be as expensive as eating here even though the currency exchange rate is affected,” he explained again.

Pangor Island is one of the tourist destinations for Malaysians. Photo: Mstar.my / TikTok

This woman advised tourists to be careful in choosing food stalls when on Pangor Island. Because according to his experience, tourists can be priced out to the point of being this expensive.

With a price of almost IDR 500 thousand, he also recommends eating in the city area. The reason is, in city areas it is clear and the chances of surviving this price shock are greater.

“Anyone who is going to Pangkor, be careful if you eat near the Teluk Nipah area. If you eat in the city area, you will be safe, you won’t be hit by a price squeeze like this,” he said.

This kind of problem of price fluctuations in food seems to make women make mistakes in choosing holiday destinations.

The customer revealed, “If you don’t go to local places, there will be problems with not having local support. But look at the sellers who are choking on prices like this.”

The video upload also attracted the attention of many netizens. A netizen agreed that food on Pangkor Island is indeed expensive because he had a similar experience.

This netizen commented, “Pangkor is really expensive. I’ve been there once, I was hungry so I took a side dish cooked in fat with chili sauce. The price is RM 30 (Rp. 99 thousand) for three.”

Other netizens commented that these prices are in accordance with the season. If it is ‘peak season’ the price immediately soars up. However, if it’s a normal day or they can bargain, the price is cheaper.

Here are some comments made by other netizens regarding the food on the island. Photo: Mstar.my / TikTok

“Even young coconuts cost RM 7.00 (Rp 23 thousand) in Pangkor. While coconut trees are littered there,” another netizen said.

A netizen also shared his experience when he was hit by a similar price shock on this island.

He revealed, “The price of Pangkor really makes my blood boil. I ate ordinary fried rice with my husband who ordered plain fried kwetiau and water, the price was RM 45 (Rp. 150 thousand).”

Not a few netizens admit that food prices on Pangkor Island are really expensive.

“Pangkor is really expensive. I’m afraid to eat at grilled fish shops. Everything is expensive,” explained this netizen.

The extent of this woman’s condition is unknown. Will he still pay in full, or will his complaints on social media produce positive results?

Watch the video “Pastry Trends 2024 According to Chef Dedy Sutan”

(aqr/odi)