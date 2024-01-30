Eating less meat? Half of the doctors never discuss this

#Eating #meat #doctors #discuss

getty

‘Moving towards a diet with more vegetable and less animal proteins is better for the environment and healthier for most Dutch people.’ The Health Council recently concluded this. Medisch Contact asked its readers whether they discuss cutting back on meat in the consultation room and what they put on their own plates.

Animal protein sources have a greater environmental impact than plant-based ones. That is why the Health Council investigated the impact of eating less meat on the environment and our health. The council concludes that a diet consisting of 60 percent vegetable and 40 percent animal proteins is ‘better for the environment and healthier for most Dutch people’. Currently, the protein ratio in our diet is the other way around. If it were possible to shift that ratio to 60 percent plant-based – the ‘protein transition’ – it could reduce the ‘environmental impact of our food consumption by 25 percent’, according to the council. To what extent is eating more plant-based a topic of conversation in the consulting room?

Protein transition

Of the 567 readers who completed the mini-survey – 84 percent doctors and 8 percent medical students – almost half think it is a task of doctors to contribute to the protein transition to a more plant-based diet in the consultation room. Almost a third do not think so and a fifth has no opinion about this.

If we only look at the answers of the doctors and medical students – 69 percent female, average age 50 years – half of them say they never advise patients to eat less animal and more vegetable proteins. A quarter advise this sometimes and almost one in seven regularly. An even smaller minority advises this often or always. This ratio is different in subgroups. Among respondents who believe that the doctor does have a role in the protein transition, only a quarter never recommend a diet with less animal and more vegetable proteins. That is three-quarters of those who do not consider protein transition to be a task for the doctor.

Don’t come across as pedantic

A similar trend can be seen among those who eat meat daily and mainly compared to (predominantly) vegetarians and vegans. Of the 521 doctors and medical students, almost a fifth eat meat (almost) daily, more than a fifth alternate between meat and vegetarian about fifty-fifty, more than half eat (mainly) vegetarian and a small group is vegan. Of the ‘daily and mainly’ meat eaters – 57 percent male, average age 55 years – more than 80 percent never advise patients to eat less animal and more vegetable proteins. Among (mainly) vegetarians and vegans – 78 percent women, average age 46 years – this is 42.5 percent. One of them writes: ‘I would like to, but how do I prove scientifically that it is really better, that is what I struggle with. I am a vegan myself, also for the environment, and I don’t want to come across as pedantic.’

According to the Health Council, a diet of 60 percent vegetable and 40 percent animal proteins ‘better meets the Guidelines for a Good Diet than our current diet’. The council also lists the benefits of the protein transition: lower risk of chronic diseases, because ‘the consumption of healthy (more) plant-based diets with whole grains, fruit, vegetables, nuts and legumes reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes type 2 and cancer’; ‘Eating less red and processed meat is also associated with a lower risk of disease’. In addition, ‘due to the protein transition, the intake of saturated fat and possibly salt decreases, and the intake of dietary fiber increases’.

Patient population

One hundred doctors and students briefly explained the survey question about whether or not to discuss a switch to a more plant-based diet. For most, this is related to the patient population they treat. A selection of the responses from those who regularly or always raise the subject: ‘switching to a plant-based diet is a good thing for the heart and vessels (my specialization) and has a fantastic effect on the LDL in particular’; ‘A plant-based diet has been proven to reduce pain in osteoarthritis and arthritis’; ‘I particularly recommend it to patients with overweight, gout and diabetes’; ‘I recommend it mainly to children with abdominal pain, constipation and obesity’; and ‘as a urologist I see patients with kidney stones and red meat increases the risk of this’.

Reactions from those who never bring this subject up: ‘I don’t think I have much reason to do so at the pain clinic’; ‘in A&E departments attention is paid to prevention and lifestyle, but smoking, alcohol and bicycle helmets are often more relevant’; ‘in oncology, eating too little due to loss of taste/nausea is the biggest problem’; and ‘I fully support it, but I don’t think this is very appropriate in geriatric medicine’. Other arguments that came along: too little scientific evidence, no role for the doctor or other lifestyle interventions are more important – such as quitting smoking. A few confessed: ‘I didn’t think about doing that.’ Finally, some also filled in ‘never’ because they no longer have direct patient contact.

Also read