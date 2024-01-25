Eating only animals as part of the meat diet: Is that healthy?

#Eating #animals #part #meat #diet #healthy

By: Juliane Gutmann

The carnivore diet, also known as the meat diet, relies exclusively on animal nutrition and excludes plant-based foods. Supporters extol the benefits.

The carnivore diet polarizes minds. Especially today, when frequent meat consumption is viewed critically by many. But what exactly is behind this radical diet?

Proponents of this diet argue that it offers numerous health benefits. More prominent followers include the Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson and Dr. Shawn Baker, American doctor and multiple world rowing champion. Peterson’s daughter Mikhaila would also eat a purely animal diet, like him Bavarian Radio (BR) reported. Her health problems, including arthritis and autoimmune diseases, have been alleviated as a result, the quoted BR. And rowing professional Baker is also convinced of the health benefits of the carnivore diet. His Instagram channel, for example, is full of posts in which he praises the diet.

Is meat diet healthy? The study situation is thin

Healing effects on illnesses, fewer digestive problems, long-term weight loss and better muscle building as well as increased energy: What is true about the reports from diet followers? There are no meaningful studies supporting the carnivore diet. However, there are no reliable studies that prove that a purely animal diet has a negative effect in the long term. However, nutritional doctors warn against an unbalanced diet. This carries the risk of deficiency symptoms and can lead to serious health complications in the long term.

Meat contains proteins and also vitamins and minerals such as iron, which are important for the human body. However, purely animal-based food can cause a deficiency in fiber and vitamin C. Secondary plant substances are also not found in meat and eggs. If you look at the general nutritional recommendations of the German Nutrition Society (DGE), the carnivore diet stands in stark contrast to them. The DGE recommends a balanced mix of animal and plant foods, with plant foods being the basis of the wholesome diet.

A plant-based diet lowers blood pressure and thus protects the heart and blood vessels

It has been scientifically proven that regional and plant-based nutrition not only protects the environment: it also reduces the risk of various diseases. A prominent example is the plant-based Mediterranean diet. “Studies have suggested that a plant-based diet improves various risk factors for CKD (chronic kidney disease) progression, including high blood pressure, uremic toxins, inflammation, oxidative stress and blood phosphate levels. “In this respect, we think that a healthy diet not only protects the heart and blood vessels, but also the kidneys,” quotes the Medical journal Professor Jan C. Galle from Lüdenscheid, spokesman for the German Society for Nephrology.

Vegetarians have a lower risk of obesity, colon cancer, cardiovascular problems and the type 2 diabetes mellitus AOK informed.

If you are still interested in the carnivore diet, you should speak to a nutritionist or doctor. This can decide whether the diet is recommended in each individual case and how or whether all important nutrients can be absorbed in sufficient quantities.

This article only contains general information on the respective health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It in no way replaces a visit to the doctor. Our editorial team is not allowed to answer individual questions about medical conditions.

