Eating out or ordering a beer cost you almost 9 percent more last year | Economy

#Eating #ordering #beer #cost #percent #year #Economy

Jan 11, 2024 at 7:25 AM Update: 18 minutes ago

Prices in the catering industry were on average 8.8 percent higher last year than a year earlier. Groceries, tobacco and transport also became more expensive, while energy became considerably cheaper.

Gas and electricity prices were on average 37 percent lower last year than in 2022, statistics agency CBS reported on Thursday. This is mainly because energy trade prices fell, which affects the rates that households have to pay. Another factor was that CBS switched to a new calculation method in the middle of last year. That reinforced the decline.

The CBS figures also show that the prices of all goods and services together were 1.2 percent higher in December than a year earlier. That is the same figure that the statistics agency reported last week in a quick estimate.

The fact that inflation was limited last month was mainly due to the sharp drop in energy prices. Many other products and services have increased in price over the course of last year.

The times of extreme price increases seem to be over for the time being. This does not mean that prices have returned to the level of, say, 2021. There is currently no large-scale price drop. That rarely happens anyway.

Image: ANP

Economy