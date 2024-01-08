Eating this fruit every day is enough to meet your vitamin C needs.

#Eating #fruit #day #meet #vitamin

A bulwark against winter viruses, vitamin C boosts immunity and helps the body better cope with fatigue and the cold.

The vitamin C is an antioxidant essential to the body. Especially in winter because it helps the body to be better equipped to face the coldhelps reduce fatigue, increases iron assimilation, boosts the immune system and helps alleviate the symptoms of winter illnesses like cold or flu. The recommended nutritional intake of vitamin C by ANSES is 110 mg per day for an adult and a little more for certain populations (120 mg for pregnant women, 170 for breastfeeding women, between 200 and 250 mg for smokers. ). The body cannot not make or store vitamin C, it must therefore be obtained through daily diet. But you still have to choose the right foods…

2 times more vitamin C than an orange

The main sources of vitamin C are the fruits and the one that allows you to fully cover your daily vitamin C needs is the yellow kiwi (also called kiwi gold or sungold) including the golden flesh is less acidic and sweeter than its green counterpart. A portion of approximately 100 g, i.e. a fruitbrings up to 130 mg of vitamin Cor almost 2 times more than an orange (70 mg for one fruit) and than a green kiwi (82 mg per fruit).

Although sweet, it is very low in calories

Furthermore, the yellow kiwi has other health benefits: its richness in fiber contributes to good intestinal transit and its phenol content gives him a probiotic effect, very interesting for the intestinal flora and digestion. Note also its high content of actinidinea natural enzyme thati improves protein assimilation food. Although it is sweeter than green kiwi, yellow kiwi is very low calories and contains approximately 80 calories per fruit. It can therefore be perfectly integrated into a balanced diet.

► Its heart of the season starts in January until early March : it’s the time of year when we find the most kiwis from France on the stalls.

► The breakfast is the perfect time to consume a yellow kiwi, in order to boost the body from the morning.

► Vitamin C being very fragile and degrades very quickly in contact with light or heat, it is preferable to consume fresh fruit rather than juice.