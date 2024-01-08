Eating this fruit every day is enough to meet your vitamin C needs.

#Eating #fruit #day #meet #vitamin

A bulwark against winter viruses, vitamin C boosts immunity and helps the body better cope with fatigue and the cold.

The vitamin C is an antioxidant essential to the body. Especially in winter because it helps the body to be better equipped to face the coldhelps reduce fatigue, increases iron assimilation, boosts the immune system and helps alleviate the symptoms of winter illnesses like cold or flu. The recommended nutritional intake of vitamin C by ANSES is 110 mg per day for an adult and a little more for certain populations (120 mg for pregnant women, 170 for breastfeeding women, between 200 and 250 mg for smokers. ). The body cannot not make or store vitamin C, it must therefore be obtained through daily diet. But you still have to choose the right foods…

2 times more vitamin C than an orange

The main sources of vitamin C are the fruits and the one that allows you to fully cover your daily vitamin C needs is the yellow kiwi (also called kiwi gold or sungold) including the golden flesh is less acidic and sweeter than its green counterpart. A portion of approximately 100 g, i.e. a fruitbrings up to 130 mg of vitamin Cor almost 2 times more than an orange (70 mg for one fruit) and than a green kiwi (82 mg per fruit).

Although sweet, it is very low in calories

Furthermore, the yellow kiwi has other health benefits: its richness in fiber contributes to good intestinal transit and its phenol content gives him a probiotic effect, very interesting for the intestinal flora and digestion. Note also its high content of actinidinea natural enzyme thati improves protein assimilation food. Although it is sweeter than green kiwi, yellow kiwi is very low calories and contains approximately 80 calories per fruit. It can therefore be perfectly integrated into a balanced diet.

Also Read:  urgent! Doctors found "Zika virus fever" already spreading heavily in Bangkok | TOJO NEWS

► Its heart of the season starts in January until early March : it’s the time of year when we find the most kiwis from France on the stalls.

► The breakfast is the perfect time to consume a yellow kiwi, in order to boost the body from the morning.

► Vitamin C being very fragile and degrades very quickly in contact with light or heat, it is preferable to consume fresh fruit rather than juice.

  • Table Ciqual Anses / Vitamin C, Anses
  • The Food Observatory
  • The Kiwi of French Producers

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Mota-Engil completes separation of Urbaser in the waste business in Portugal
Mota-Engil completes separation of Urbaser in the waste business in Portugal
Posted on
This is what would happen if the Earth stopped spinning instantly
This is what would happen if the Earth stopped spinning instantly
Posted on
‘A serious football coach! You don’t do that, do you?’
‘A serious football coach! You don’t do that, do you?’
Posted on
Arrival day for the speed riders – Monday means material battle in Wengen – sport
Arrival day for the speed riders – Monday means material battle in Wengen – sport
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News