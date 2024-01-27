Eating well is great medicine – MPPS

#Eating #great #medicine #MPPS

MPPS Press.- Every January 27, Nutritionist’s Day is commemorated, where the doctor and professional is in charge of examining the characteristics and chemical and biological properties of foods, where he has the ability to evaluate, know, prescribe and examine all types of foods to his patients. and social groups that require this type of specialist.

That is why, Candy Durán, Comprehensive Community Physician (MIC) of the Popular Clinic (CP), Hornos del Call in San Agustín, congratulated each and every nutritionist on their day, as well as reminding the Venezuelan population to eat a balanced diet that Look for the expert in the field to create eating plans and good habits.

“The nutritionist has the ability to evaluate the nutritional relationships between the patient and their appropriate way of eating, however, this specialist has the ability to reach and detect health problems in time, as well as appropriately prescribe the corresponding medications.” . Durán added.

We must remember that nutritionists have the ability to recognize in time the type of food that affects the immune system, as well as control overweight problems, control hypertension, diabetes mellitus, gastrointestinal problems, poor digestion, among others.

The Ministry of Popular Power for Health (MPPS), congratulates all nutritionists on their day, where the Bolivarian Government led by the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro Moros, implements work plans with the aim of preserving well-being social and collective of the Venezuelan population, a job that the Minister of Popular Power for Health (MPPS), Magaly Gutiérrez Viña, has been assuming.

MPPS Communication Management

