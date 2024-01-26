“Eating well, sleeping well and exercising is more effective than any anti-aging medicine on the market”: Venki Ramakrishnan, Nobel Laureate in Chemistry

#Eating #sleeping #exercising #effective #antiaging #medicine #market #Venki #Ramakrishnan #Nobel #Laureate #Chemistry

Venki Ramakrishnan won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2009.

Getting old and dying, it happens to all of us and (almost) all of us are scared.

But why do we age and die? Is it possible to delay old age or even achieve immortality?

These questions have occupied much of the career of molecular biologist Venki Ramakrishnan (Chidambaram, India, 1952).

In 2009, along with Thomas A. Steitz and Ada E. Yonath, Ramakrishnan received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his research on ribosomes, the cell structure responsible for producing proteins, which are the molecules that make life possible. all organisms.

Ramakrishnan is the author of the book Why we die: The New Science of Aging and The Quest for Immortality, which will be published in March, initially in English.

We talked about these issues with him, who in this interview explains everything from the chemical reactions that cause the deterioration of cells to the enormous implications that living longer has for humanity.

Ramakrishnan is one of the guests at the Hay Festival Cartagena, which takes place from January 25 to 28, 2024.

What is aging, what does this process consist of in humans?

One of the main causes of aging is the accumulation of damage to the genes in our DNA.

The most valuable information genes carry is how to make proteins.

At the cellular level, proteins carry out thousands of chemical reactions that make life possible. They give shape and strength to our body, but they also allow communication between cells.

Thanks to them we have our senses and our nervous system depends on them to transmit signals and store our memory.

Our antibodies are proteins, and they are what allow the cell to make the molecules it needs, including fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, hormones and the genes themselves.

So, aging has a lot to do with our body’s loss of ability to regulate the production and destruction of proteins in cells.

We can see it as an accumulation of chemical damage in our molecules, in our cells, in our tissues and, finally, in our entire body.

It is a gradual process, from the moment we are born. Even before, we are already aging, but at an early age we do not feel it because we are growing, we are developing.

Then, as the years go by, the symptoms become more obvious and when critical systems begin to fail, the body cannot function as a unified whole…And that is what leads to death.

The interesting thing about death is that when we die, most of our cells are still alive – which is why our organs can be donated – but they are no longer capable of functioning as a whole; that is death.

DNA carries the information necessary to make the proteins that make life possible.

In your book you mention that in biology everything is explained in light of evolution. From an evolutionary point of view, why do we age and die?

Because evolution doesn’t care about us as individuals.

Evolution is basically about the ability to pass on genes. And those genes do not reside in a vacuum, they reside in an individual.

So as long as you are able to grow, procreate, and ensure that your offspring reach their own reproductive age, evolution doesn’t care what happens to you next, because you’ve already passed on your genes.

It is true that our organisms could invest more effort in preventing aging, or in having better mechanisms to repair themselves, but from an evolutionary point of view it is more efficient to ensure that we grow faster and can reproduce to pass on our genes.

It is a balance that varies in each species.

For example, in a species that lives at high risk of being eaten by a predator, it does not make sense for its organism to evolve to live for many years, because it is very likely that it will be eaten at any time.

In mammals, larger species tend to have a longer life cycle than smaller ones.

In this, however, there is a curious exception: mice and bats weigh almost the same, but bats have a much longer life cycle than mice.

Because? Because they can fly; So, they are less vulnerable to predators.

Larger mammals tend to live longer than smaller ones.

In the last 150 years, human life expectancy has doubled. One of the great debates among scientists is whether this life expectancy can continue to lengthen or whether we have already reached the limit of how long our organisms can live. What is your position in that debate?

Today we live longer because our health and medical care have improved.

With current knowledge, 120 years is the longest we could reasonably live, it is unlikely that we will live beyond that age.

The curious thing is that, for example, Tom Perls, a scientist who studies longevity in Boston, USA, has observed that although the number of people who reach 100 increases, the number of those who reach 110 does not increase.

His feeling is that beyond the age of 110, we face natural biological limits.

Yes, there are people who, thanks to a combination of genetic factors and their lifestyle, live more than 110 years, but that number of people is not increasing.

So, yes, it seems there is a natural limit.

Calculations have also been made that show that even if we managed to eliminate diseases such as cancer, we would only increase average life expectancy by a few years.

Now, if we somehow manage to treat the causes of aging, perhaps we can exceed that limit, but I’m not sure how easy it will be to do so, I don’t even know if it’s desirable. It’s something we have to think about, because there can be huge social consequences.

Some optimists say that the first person who will live to be 150 years old has already been born, but I think they are too optimistic, because aging is highly multifactorial, and it is not clear if there will be a couple of definitive solutions that will stop it and keep us healthy.

Another great debate is whether old age is a disease…

Cancer, dementia, inflammation, osteoarthritis, heart conditions, are all related to age, which is why there are those who claim that age is the underlying cause of these diseases, and therefore aging is a disease.

Others point out that aging is something that happens to all of us. So how can something that is inevitable and universal be called a disease?

The WHO recently stated its position that it is not a disease.

What there is is a lot of pressure for aging to be considered a disease, because there is a lot of money invested in research related to it.

To do clinical studies and obtain approval from the authorities you need a disease to exist.

In what areas do you think we will see the most progress in anti-aging treatments in the coming years?

As the joke attributed to baseball player Yogi Berra goes: “It’s hard to make predictions, especially about the future.”

I’m not really sure how advanced they are, but there are several approaches that try to slow aging.

For example, researchers have found that restricting calories often helps slow aging, with the caveat that doing so at younger ages can cause problems.

So they are seeing if they can create a drug that has an effect similar to calorie restriction.

I jokingly say that it’s like you can eat a cake with ice cream without worrying about the calories, because you take a pill and that’s it. It’s what many people would like.

There is a lot of interest in a drug called rapamycin, which takes that approach, but in high doses can be immunosuppressive and cause serious damage.

Another interesting field is parabiosis, in which you transfuse blood from a young animal to an older one.

What happens there is that the animal that receives the blood is rejuvenated in several aspects, which means that there are factors in the blood that are responsible for aging, and there are studies to identify them.

There is also an approach related to senescence, which is the state in which cells stop functioning normally and stop dividing.

With age we accumulate more senescent cells, and the inflammation they produce as a signal that something is not right is an additional cause of aging.

So there are researchers wondering: is it possible to selectively destroy senescent cells? There is evidence that if this is achieved, some of the effects of aging can be reversed.

And there is the very interesting area of ​​cellular reprogramming, which consists of taking a cell to its initial state, reversing the changes that have occurred in it.

Of course, that process is risky because it can often cause cancerous growths.

We are far from being able to apply it to humans, but experiments have been carried out on animals that show promising results.

The risk of heart conditions increases with age.

In addition to these advances, you have also drawn attention to other approaches that seem more science fiction and that are given a lot of hype…

Yes, these are things that are completely science fiction at this point.

There are people who believe in cryonics, which means that when someone dies they freeze their body in liquid nitrogen in the hope that, we don’t know how, in the future the technology will exist to revive them.

I think that for now is just hype; It is a way to capitalize on people’s fear of dying.

Plus, I think it’s a first world problem. Those who bet on cryonics are people with a lot of money, who can buy everything, except youth.

I grew up in India and I know a lot of people from Africa, and no one there is thinking about cryonics.

At the moment, cryonization is a technique that belongs more to science fiction, says Ramakrishnan.

The fear of aging is widespread; That’s why we use Botox, we dye our gray hair, that kind of thing… Do you think that efforts to slow aging contribute to this fear of old age continuing to grow?

There is a lot of pressure not to age, and that pressure falls especially on women. It’s awful.

But I don’t think that research to slow aging feeds the fear of old age; On the contrary, I believe they are a result of that fear.

It is a fear that we have had for much of our history because we do not have enough medical knowledge.

There is a lot of effort and a lot of money in science and technology that aims to delay aging, but in your book you make it clear that there are other ways to stay healthy that are much more within our reach…

Eating well, sleeping well and exercising are currently more effective than any anti-aging medicine on the market.

They cost nothing and have no side effects, and have a solid biological basis against aging.

Humans did not evolve to eat in abundance, desserts and things like that.

Our species began as hunters and gatherers. We ate sporadically, fasted naturally, and had the calorie restriction I mentioned before.

But now we eat even if we are not hungry and in the West we see a huge increase in obesity.

Let’s talk about exercise. Today we live a sedentary life compared to our ancestors, who were farmers, hunters, manual workers.

And about sleep, we often underestimate the importance of sleep, but it is extremely valuable to our body’s repair mechanisms.

Putting these old tips into practice helps us maintain muscle mass, regulate mitochondrial function, blood pressure, stress and reduce the risk of dementia.

The problem is that it is not always easy to follow them. People sometimes prefer to just take a pill and live their lives the way they want. That’s the part we have to get over.

Do you like that popular phrase that says that it doesn’t matter how many years you live, but the life you put into those years?

It is a very nice phrase and I agree with it. That’s what it’s all about, having a purpose, getting the most out of your life.

There is much evidence that having a purpose in life reduces the risk of heart attacks and cognitive decline.

But it is also true that we all instinctively want to live as long as we can, and that creates a paradox, because what we want as individuals is not necessarily good for society or the planet.

And we see that in energy use, global warming, the loss of biodiversity… We are making individual decisions that are harmful to society as a whole and reversing that requires a real conscious effort.

