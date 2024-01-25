Ecaterina Ladin from Las Fierbinți, serious family problems

#Ecaterina #Ladin #Las #Fierbinți #family #problems

The mother-in-law of the actress who plays Dalida in the series Las Fierbinți, is at the center of a huge scandal. The woman is accused of a fraud of over 800,000 euros.

Ecaterina Ladin, who plays the character Dalida in the series Las Fierbinți, is going through a real impasse. Her mother-in-law is accused of having committed a fraud of 800,000 euros. The woman is being sued by a company that claims she was defrauded.

Raisa Ladin is the mother-in-law of the beloved Ecaterina Ladin, the actress who plays “Dalida” in the series “Las Fierbinți”. The woman was summoned before the judges and accused of a fraud in the amount of 800,000 euros.

The company that claims it was defrauded is seeking criminal penalties. Also, the representatives of the respective company demand the recovery of the amount that the mother-in-law of the actress Ecaterina Ladin would have obtained by falsifying some documents.

Serious charges

The trial in which these accusations are brought against Raisa Ladin has been going on for several months.

“From the data and evidence administered in the case, it was reasonable to assume that a 54-year-old woman would have fraudulently assigned herself the status of sole partner and administrator of a commercial company, then would have drawn up false documents , causing several natural and legal persons to conclude official acts, with the aim of alienating the active patrimony of the commercial company.

Thus, the suspect would have misled two people, buyers in good faith, as well as a public notary, by falsely attributing the quality of owner of two buildings, located in Sector 2, thereby causing the notary company to authenticate a contract of sale and purchase, which has as its object the alienation of the 3 two buildings. From the research, it was determined that the damage caused is approximately 800,000 euros”, the law enforcement officers said.

The mother-in-law of the actress Ecaterina Ladin has another file

The 54-year-old woman still has an open case. Along with her sons, she was accused of another scam. According to the DIICOT prosecutors, the said fraud would have caused damages of 70 million lei.

“Acting in this manner, the organized criminal group misled the banking unit in Romania and led its decision-makers to approve in November and December 2021 payments totaling 70,156,151.72 lei, from the bank’s client accounts in the accounts of the members of the organized criminal group or in other accounts controlled by them”, stated the DIICOT prosecutors, in the respective file.

The actress who plays Dalida in the popular series is married to a businessman from the Republic of Moldova. The two have two children together, Marcu and Petru.