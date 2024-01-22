ECB, employees “fail” Christine Lagarde. The Institute: Flawed Survey

#ECB #employees #fail #Christine #Lagarde #Institute #Flawed #Survey

Survey by the Ipso union: for over 50% it is not the right person to lead. The Institute’s response: minority consulted

Ipso, the union of employees of the ECB including banking supervision SSM has released the results of an unusual survey conducted halfway through President Christine Lagarde’s eight-year mandate, collecting opinions (never the expression of a majority) of around 1,100 employees (62% men , 36% women) out of a total of 5,100 including trainees. Lagarde comes out very badly, compared to her predecessors Mario Draghi and Jean-Claude Trichet, judged in similar Ipso polls but at the end of their mandate, not halfway.

Lots of criticism

For over 50% of those interviewed, Lagarde is not the right person to lead the ECB and is harshly criticized because she engages in too much politics, promotes herself excessively and has done even worse than Draghi and Trichet in fields of extreme importance to her such as diversity and inclusion . 59% of those interviewed say that you have also lost confidence in the Executive Committee. The discontent could derive from recent decisions of the top management: “desk sharing” to save money, cuts to early retirement benefits, the latest salary agreement reached between Christmas and New Year (and not yet approved by the Council) with a 4% increase, 7 percent.

ECB: “spoiled” survey

An ECB spokesperson stated that “this survey is flawed. It includes matters for which the Executive Committee or the Board of Directors is responsible and not the president alone, and which do not fall within Ipso’s remit. It also appears that the answers may have been filled out several times by the same person.” The ECB regularly carries out staff surveys, collecting responses from 60% of employees. Over 80% of those interviewed recently said they were proud to work at the ECB. In other ECB polls, Lagarde and Council’s performance achieved high approval ratings during the pandemic.

Isabella Buffacchi deputy editor-in-chief correspondent from Germany

