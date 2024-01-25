ECB interest rate decision today: will Lagarde disrupt the price party?

Today, investors’ eyes will be on the ECB. The interest rate decision itself – the central bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged – is not that exciting.

What is more interesting is what Lagarde may want to say about future interest rate steps (this summer?). Her words will be weighed on a golden scale by the market.

Furthermore, today, how could it be otherwise, it is mainly the US that investors will focus on. At 2:30 PM our time, quite a few macro figures will be showered on investors (see agenda). There will also be a number of American company figures, including those of American Airlines and Dow around lunchtime (1 p.m.) and Intel and Visa after hours (10 p.m.).

The fourth quarter figures of the real estate fund have now been published in our own country NSI inside: the outlook has been achieved with an EPRA profit per share of €2.01, but according to the CEO, a painful reset period has begun for the group. Please pay attention further The front which has received the green light for a major issue of €50 – €70 million. And also STMicroelectronics reported declining sales and margin pressure.

Wall Street

Investors in the US received the figures from Netflix (+10.7%) with applause. Also interesting: Alphabet (+1.1%) is trading around a new one all time high, just as Microsoft (+0,9%). And struggling with his accounting ADM (+0.6%) seems to want to recover somewhat from the sharp fall in prices earlier this week: more about that later IEX Premium.

The figures of IBM, which appeared after trading last night, were well received. The share gained about 8% after hours, while that of Tesla received a negative reception in after-hours trading (-6%). The price reductions affect turnover and gross margin:

In addition, Chinese stocks listed on Wall Street did – such as Ali Baba (+1,6%), Baidu (+3.2%) in Tencent (+1.1%) is not bad, driven by the expectation that the Chinese government will support the stock market and that it will make things less difficult for large gaming companies. Premium members got here late last week already pointed out.

Gold miners like Barrick Gold (-2.9%) in Newmont (-2.6%), on the other hand, were again under pressure: the gold price is once again in danger of falling below the psychological limit of $2,000.

The Dow Jones ended last night a quarter of a percent lower, the S&P 500 scraped together a gain of 0.1%, while the Nasdaq gained a rounded 0.4%.

The indicators:

  • European futures are flat to slightly lower.
  • Asia traded higher last night, led by the Chinese stock market.
  • The VIX seems to believe it will be at a relaxed position around 13 this year.
  • US dollar stable around 1.09 versus the euro.
  • US ten-year interest rate rose slightly to 4.18%, Dutch stable at 2.62%.
  • Gold just can’t seem to break free from the $2,000 barrier.
  • Oil costs more than $80 per barrel again (Brent).
  • Crypto struggles with the $40k mark.

Of AEX expected to open flat.

News, advice, shorts and agenda

The most important news from ABM Financial News:

  • 07:08 European stock markets open lower
  • 07:21 Chinese stock markets continue their advance
  • 07:33 NSI results under pressure
  • 07:45 Less turnover and margin pressure at STMicroelectronics
  • 08:00 Awaiting start of AEX foreseen in the run-up to the ECB interest rate decision
  • 08:13 Stock market view: Jefferies increases ASML price target

The AFM reports these shorts:

Alfen, Qube R&T, short 1.94%
CM.com, Highbridge CM, short 0,49%
CM.com, Whitebox Advisors, short 0,88%
PostNL, Milennium IM, short 0.7%
Randstad, Ako Capital, short 0.83%

From agenda

07:00 NSI – Fourth quarter figures
08:45 Business confidence – January (Fra)
10:00 Ifo business confidence – January (Dld)
12:00 Turkish Central Bank – Interest rate decision (Tur)
13:00 American Airlines – Fourth quarter figures (US)
13:00 Comcast – Fourth quarter figures (US)
13:00 Dow Inc – Fourth quarter figures (US)
14:15 European Central Bank – Interest rate decision (eur)
2:30 PM Aid Applications – Weekly (US)
14:30 Economic growth – Fourth quarter vlpg (US)
14:30 Durable goods orders – December (US)
2:30 PM US consumer spending Q4
14:30 Chicago Fed index – December (VS)
14:45 European Central Bank – Explanation of interest rate decision (eur)
4:00 PM New Home Sales – December (US)
10:00 PM Intel – Fourth Quarter Figures (US)
10:00 PM Visa – Fourth Quarter Figures (US)

And then this

Are the times of the dotcom bubble returning?

Stellantis reprimanded by Italian Prime Minister Meloni:

American companies continue to dominate the playing field:

CEO Boeing keeps his spirits up:

Bloomberg has also discovered ASML:

Short position built up in German shares at an unfortunate moment:

Jitse Groen is steadily expanding the Just Eat Takeaway activities:

Nokia figures show a significant drop in operating profit:

Have fun and good luck today.

Martin Crum is a senior investment analyst. The information in this column is not intended as professional investment advice or as a recommendation to make certain investments. Crum can take positions on the financial markets.

