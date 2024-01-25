ECB interest rate decision today: will Lagarde disrupt the price party?

#ECB #interest #rate #decision #today #Lagarde #disrupt #price #party

Today, investors’ eyes will be on the ECB. The interest rate decision itself – the central bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged – is not that exciting.

What is more interesting is what Lagarde may want to say about future interest rate steps (this summer?). Her words will be weighed on a golden scale by the market.

Furthermore, today, how could it be otherwise, it is mainly the US that investors will focus on. At 2:30 PM our time, quite a few macro figures will be showered on investors (see agenda). There will also be a number of American company figures, including those of American Airlines and Dow around lunchtime (1 p.m.) and Intel and Visa after hours (10 p.m.).

The fourth quarter figures of the real estate fund have now been published in our own country NSI inside: the outlook has been achieved with an EPRA profit per share of €2.01, but according to the CEO, a painful reset period has begun for the group. Please pay attention further The front which has received the green light for a major issue of €50 – €70 million. And also STMicroelectronics reported declining sales and margin pressure.

Wall Street

Investors in the US received the figures from Netflix (+10.7%) with applause. Also interesting: Alphabet (+1.1%) is trading around a new one all time high, just as Microsoft (+0,9%). And struggling with his accounting ADM (+0.6%) seems to want to recover somewhat from the sharp fall in prices earlier this week: more about that later IEX Premium.

The figures of IBM, which appeared after trading last night, were well received. The share gained about 8% after hours, while that of Tesla received a negative reception in after-hours trading (-6%). The price reductions affect turnover and gross margin:

Tesla Q4 revenues increased 3.5% YoY, its slowest growth rate since Q2 2020. Gross margins fell to 17.6% from 23.8% a year ago, largely a result of the deep price cuts on its vehicles. $TSLA pic.twitter.com/vFvkeWjRCv — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) January 24, 2024

In addition, Chinese stocks listed on Wall Street did – such as Ali Baba (+1,6%), Baidu (+3.2%) in Tencent (+1.1%) is not bad, driven by the expectation that the Chinese government will support the stock market and that it will make things less difficult for large gaming companies. Premium members got here late last week already pointed out.

Gold miners like Barrick Gold (-2.9%) in Newmont (-2.6%), on the other hand, were again under pressure: the gold price is once again in danger of falling below the psychological limit of $2,000.

The Dow Jones ended last night a quarter of a percent lower, the S&P 500 scraped together a gain of 0.1%, while the Nasdaq gained a rounded 0.4%.

The indicators:

European futures are flat to slightly lower.

Asia traded higher last night, led by the Chinese stock market.

The VIX seems to believe it will be at a relaxed position around 13 this year.

US dollar stable around 1.09 versus the euro.

US ten-year interest rate rose slightly to 4.18%, Dutch stable at 2.62%.

Gold just can’t seem to break free from the $2,000 barrier.

Oil costs more than $80 per barrel again (Brent).

Crypto struggles with the $40k mark.

Of AEX expected to open flat.

News, advice, shorts and agenda

Are the times of the dotcom bubble returning?

The S&P 500 technology sector’s relative strength versus the broad market is at its highest level since March 2000. pic.twitter.com/OGvn6AKYAg — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) January 24, 2024

Stellantis reprimanded by Italian Prime Minister Meloni:

Cars sold as an ‘Italian jewel’ must be made in Italy, PM tells Stellantis pic.twitter.com/Q7G3Y8EAWt — (@) January 24, 2024

American companies continue to dominate the playing field:

There are now 7 comps in the Trillion Dollar Club again. Meta has passed the $1tn mark, and Microsoft is now worth $3tn for the 1st time ever. pic.twitter.com/GFxdWqVwEg — Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) January 24, 2024

CEO Boeing keeps his spirits up:

Boeing chief says company flies ‘safe planes’ as he meets U.S. lawmakers — MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) January 24, 2024

Bloomberg has also discovered ASML:

ASML sees the artificial intelligence boom driving demand for the Dutch company’s most-advanced chipmaking machines, its chief executive officer said in an interview — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) January 24, 2024

Short position built up in German shares at an unfortunate moment:

OUCH! #Germany‘s Dax closed at fresh ATH just as hedge fund Qube built a $1bn short bet against top German stocks. Volkswagen, Deutsche Bank, Rheinmetall, Siemens Energy, Hellofresh, and Morphosys are among those being wagered against. pic.twitter.com/Mk33v4zboX — Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) January 24, 2024

Jitse Groen is steadily expanding the Just Eat Takeaway activities:

Adding Carrefour in Italy now too ???? — Jitse Groen (@jitsegroen) January 24, 2024

Nokia figures show a significant drop in operating profit:

Nokia Q4 operating profit down 27%, beats forecast on margin boost pic.twitter.com/RA9K9l2abW — (@) January 25, 2024

Have fun and good luck today.

