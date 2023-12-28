ECB will be more aggressive than the Fed in cutting interest rates in 2024, investors bet

#ECB #aggressive #Fed #cutting #interest #rates #investors #bet

However, this is an expectation that does not seem to fit with the messages from the two central banks, especially in the information they made public after the last meeting regarding monetary policy.

The European Central Bank (ECB) may be closer than the North American Federal Reserve (Fed) when it comes to meeting the inflation containment objective for 2024.

The Bloomberg indicator that points to the prospects for interest rates that investors are already discounting in the markets for 2024, and that focuses on both the Fed and ECB policy, investors already expect that next year could be one of cuts more aggressive rates, at least compared to the Fed.

In December, Christine Lagarde bet, from the investors’ perspective, on a more aggressive speech than the one given by Jerome Powell. Even so, analysts consider that the ECB will be closer to meeting its objectives compared to the Fed.