ECOLOGY – Favor quality over quantity of seeds

Overall, the seed industry produces nearly twenty thousand tonnes of new seeds per year

Rome was not built in a day. Also, seed production is not done in the space of a few months either.

For several years now, the seed industry has started to gain a breath of fresh air. Moreover, this is a booming sector of activity in which some see a possible means of generating income. Florient, founder of the company

“seeds Madagascar” launched into the field of research and marketing of seeds a few years ago. He is a foreigner who owns a farm about fifteen kilometers from Antananarivo, near Imerintsiatosika. Having studied in France in the field of botany and tropical ecology before arriving in the Big Island to do his research and market seed varieties for Malagasy farmers.

He favors seed quality over quantity, even if it means spending years of research on a variety.

“I have several selection phases and the first phases can last up to eight cycles. I do not use pesticides, which means that the weakest plants, not resistant to disease and other hazards, will die and will not have offspring. […] while the most resistant ones will be selected later and little by little we will have more hardy plants,” he explains.

Start small

Varieties of tomatoes, cap peas, red beans or peppers, there are around ten all as popular as each other and, icing on the cake, customers do not seem reluctant to face the relatively lower prices of seeds. high compared to those of other sellers. “We have a large clientele in Tana but we also want to reach the farmers a little more. So we should consider cheaper prices in the market. But for the moment, our prices are a little higher compared to other seed sellers since we work mainly over a period of up to eight years to produce fairly hardy seed varieties,” he says. -he. It is easier to start small if you want to get into the field of agriculture, but also that of agribusiness.

Moreover, it is easier to start with an area of ​​a few square meters than with a large area without having a significant yield. Other specialists also recommend increasing the use of organic fertilizers to boost agricultural productivity at all levels, ranging from the farmer producer to agriculture in general on the Big Island. Arsène Jules Randrianariveloseheno, director of the higher school of agricultural sciences at the University of Antananarivo, explained that there is no need to look far. All you have to do is look at the ground and see the thousands of tons of waste that the capital produces to be able to do something with it, like compost for example. “The capital alone can produce up to a thousand tonnes of garbage per day, almost half of which is organic waste that can be reused as compost,” he explained. If, currently, the average use of fertilizer per hectare hardly exceeds 8 to 10 kilos, for other developed countries, the use of fertilizer is in profusion. This can go up to 50 kilos per hectare.

Itamara Randriamamonjy