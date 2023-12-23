Economic Commission approves tourism promotion plan –

The National Tourism Promotion Plan was approved this Wednesday, 20th, by the Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers, in Cidade Alta, in Luanda.

According to a statement from the presidency, the plan “aims to ensure large-scale direct investment, facilitate access for tourists to Angola and their mobility internally, develop public service infrastructures, ensure the training and qualification of staff for the provision of services and improve the legal and regulatory framework for tourist activity”.

Guided by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, during the meeting the 2024-2026 Debt Strategy was also approved, which “aims to meet financing needs, maintaining the balance between reducing the cost of debt and maintaining risk at sustainable levels.”

Subsequently, the 2024 Annual Debt Plan was also assessed, “a document that materializes the Strategy, taking into account internal and external sources of financing”, concludes the statement.

