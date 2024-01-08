ECONOMIC RECOVERY – Debt recommended to support growth

Although global public debt is swelling, recourse to debt remains strongly recommended.

To support growth and anticipate possible financing needs dedicated to public services, recourse to debt is encouraged.

Paradoxical. And yet, the use of debt is encouraged despite the surge in public debt on a global scale. Public authorities maintain that economic recovery must, over the coming years, be supported by even greater debt. This is what the Ministry of the Economy and Finance, through the Public Treasury, recommends in the Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) 2023. “Which is rather paradoxical because the current challenge is to take out the countries in a context of low growth and high debts. However, it turns out once again that to boost growth, it will be necessary to go into debt even more,” the document indicates. This is a recommendation that could lead to confusion, hence the need to take a grain of salt on a subject that is as vital as it is delicate. Given the financing needs on both sides of public services, but also the projects supposed to drive economic growth in 2024 and the years to come, the need to resort to debt is of capital importance.

Public debt can support the economy during periods of weak activity or to finance useful expenditure for the future, in this case the aforementioned growth projects. This recommendation to rely on debt could therefore be interpreted as an anticipation of the global economic context in 2024 which already promises to be complicated due to several factors, but also as a means of supporting, image of pillars the growth prospects of the Big Island. “In the light of the rest of the world, Madagascar is also called upon to mobilize various resources to ensure the financing of its economic recovery and its development,” we can read in the document annexed to the 2024 finance law.

Moderate

So much funding must be mobilized for an effective economic recovery, particularly in the areas of nutrition, health, energy, education and others. The whole challenge now lies, like the clutch of a vehicle, in gauging expenses, revenues and especially the level of debt, which can involve risks. “However, in its indebtedness, the State must act prudently so as not to go into debt without achieving the desired growth objectives,” indicates the MEF. For the moment, the risk of over-indebtedness remains moderate if we refer to the latest available statistics. At the end of 2023, the stock of public debt is estimated at 49.2% of GDP, or more than $7,600 million, which is slightly up compared to 2022 when it was established at 40.9% of GDP. , or $6,866.3 million. It is the outstanding external debt which represents the most in the public debt portfolio with 71.5% of it. The outstanding domestic debt represents 14% of Gross Domestic Product.

Itamara Randriamamonjy