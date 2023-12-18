Economist against rent plans Hugo de Jonge: ‘Doesn’t work’

#Economist #rent #plans #Hugo #Jonge #Doesnt #work

Who will provide rental housing if landlords are chased away by regulations? Economist Coen Teulings is against the plans of outgoing housing minister Hugo de Jonge, he says in Good Morning Netherlands on NPO 1. “That has very bad effects in the long term.”

De Jonge’s plan is to set a maximum rental price based on a points system. This should come into effect from the second half of 2024 and should protect tenants against extortionate amounts. Teulings calls it a bad idea. He fears that investors will be deterred from investing further, resulting in rental properties disappearing.

Middle segment the bobbin

According to Teulings, tenants in the private middle segment are the most affected, as a result of the choices De Jonge makes. “If private landlords put their homes up for sale, someone can live there themselves, but that means that someone who has no money of his own and therefore has to rent because he does not have the money to buy, is missing out,” he says .

According to the economist, we really need those homes. “It is characteristic of the Dutch housing market that there is always a major shortage in the middle segment, and that has to do with the way we organize the policy,” says Teulings. “The tax burden on rental properties in the middle segment is very high, and this has only become worse in recent years. If you think that landlords cannot get more rent, this will only lead to them putting their homes up for sale and ensuring that from now on they become home ownership and not rental properties.”

Are you already receiving our newsletter? Register here now for free!

Investors want certainty, says the economist. After all, they want to recoup their investment in the long term and they want to make a profit. “If you want investors to build new rental properties, you have to give them as much certainty as possible about what they can ask for rent in the future. If you later go back on that promise, which is what Hugo de Jonge is actually doing now, investors will become very reluctant.”

Tenants are discriminated against

According to the Teulings, “The Netherlands has a long tradition of discriminating against renting compared to buying.” As a renter you spend more on expenses than if you own a house. The difference has only gotten worse in the past five years, the economist says. “This has to do with the revisions in box 3 and with the abolition of an option value scheme, which meant you had to pay less tax for a rental property. These types of arrangements have become fewer in recent years, while property taxes have become lower.” According to him, tenants are therefore at a significant disadvantage in the housing market.

Did you miss Good Morning Netherlands? Watch this episode now here via NPO Start.

Teulings states that “the government cannot solve all problems”. He sees more merit in a “boring and predictable policy” to make the housing market function better. Moreover, De Jonge cannot intervene in transcending problems, such as the increase in interest rates and the nitrogen problem. “But Hugo de Jonge’s ‘I’ll sort it out’ tendency doesn’t help.”

Also read:

Lucrative revenue model Peter Gillis: housing illegal migrant workers

See more

By: Matthijs Meulblok