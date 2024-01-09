ECOTOURSIME Unvalued chameleons

The natural habitat of chameleons is being destroyed by human pressure.

Madagascar has the largest number of endemic chameleons in the world. “Chameleons should be a source of attraction for tourists, like lemurs, in the face of its endemism. Ninety-seven of these species only exist in Madagascar. And yet, they are little valued, compared to lemurs,” laments Hajaniaina Rasoloarison, researcher, whose protection of reptiles and amphibians is the subject of research yesterday.

A survey carried out among tourists at several tourist sites, around ten years ago, revealed that they mainly come to Madagascar to see lemurs and baobabs. Those who are interested in these reptiles are, essentially, researchers.

In her research, Hajaniaina Rasoloarison carries out, in particular, an ethno-herpetological survey. “I am studying the main obstacles that prevent this animal from being valued like other endemic species,” he continues. For the moment, his hypotheses are based on the phobia of this animal, and the taboo. To promote chameleons, research must be carried out, as proposed by this young researcher. “If we don’t know the species, it’s difficult to promote it. Then, when we know it, we will seek to protect it. And that’s where we can promote it,” says Hajaniaina Rasoloarison. He insists on the protection of these species. Around thirty of them are classified as critically endangered, according to the conservation status of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). And the pressure on these animals is intensifying, with increasing deforestation.

Miangalya Ralitera