Ecuador News Resumes Broadcasting After Armed Attack

#Ecuador #News #Resumes #Broadcasting #Armed #Attack

The TC news program in Ecuador returned to its broadcasts after the attack suffered on Tuesday afternoon, when a group of criminals threatened its workers while broadcasting a news program.

“We are here for and for each one of you,” He began pointing out, with his broken voice, the news anchor, Saskia Bermeo, from the studio in Guayaquil, in Ecuador.

“Thanks also to the military and police forces for their professionalism and impeccable work, who in less than 15 minutes subdued those who sought to sow terror,” he continued.

With tears in her eyes, the communicator indicated that thanks to the intervention of the uniformed personnel, they were able to return to their homes safe and sound. “They are our heroes without capes,” held.

“We return now stronger and more committed (…) to the people who wake up with our signal to go out and build a better Ecuador,” he mentioned.

Let us remember that on Tuesday a group of hooded and heavily armed criminals took control of the station, threatening the studio’s press team with firearms and knives.

After a few dramatic minutes, the tactical forces unit of the Ecuadorian police entered the studio, releasing all the workers and arresting thirteen individuals.

Through its official website, the channel published a statement in which it announced that the TC Televisión Newscast “It is back after the terrorist attack that occurred during the takeover of the canal by terrorists, which occurred on January 9, 2023.”

“From the facilities of TC Guayaquil, this Thursday, January 11, in the same studio where they wanted to silence us, our journalist and presenter, Saskia Bermeo, expressed gratitude to our viewers for their prayers and for the successful intervention of the National Police and the Forces. Armed,” the station added.