Ecuadorian security forces killed five suspected gang members and freed 41 hostages

#Ecuadorian #security #forces #killed #suspected #gang #members #freed #hostages

In Ecuador, the security forces detained 329 suspects on Wednesday in the fight against criminal gangs. Firearms, ammunition, explosives, incendiary devices, ships and vehicles were also seized during the operations carried out across the country. The soldiers and the police freed 41 hostages from the captivity of the gangs and executed five suspected gang members, MTI reports based on the statement of the Chief of Staff of the South American state, Jaime Vela.

Shortly after gunmen stormed TC Televisión on Tuesday, President Daniel Noboa issued a decree declaring that violence-plagued Ecuador had entered an “internal armed conflict.” Noboa designated 22 drug-trafficking gangs operating in the country as terrorist groups and authorized the Ecuadorian military to neutralize them within the framework of international law. “These groups are now all military targets,” Vela said.

On Thursday, the national organization that oversees Ecuador’s penitentiary institutions (SNAI) announced that two prison employees who had been taken hostage during a riot had been released from a prison in the northwestern province of Esmeraldas. According to the announcement, the local Catholic Church intervened to release the hostages – a prison guard and an administrative worker – and the two people were taken to a “safe place”. A few hours earlier, the organization announced

that the number of prison guards and prison employees taken hostage during the prison riots that broke out across the country has already increased to 178.

The security situation in Ecuador, considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world, has deteriorated dramatically recently. As we wrote, the war between the Ecuadorian government and local drug gangs reached a new level when gunmen stormed into the studio of TC Televisión in Guayaquil on Tuesday afternoon and took the news anchors and crew members hostage during a live broadcast. The violence spilled over into the streets: seven policemen were kidnapped across the country, and there were reports of explosions, burning vehicles, looting and shootings. After what happened, President Noboa declared a sixty-day state of emergency and a nationwide curfew. We wrote about the events and their background in detail in this article.

“We are at war and we refuse to give in to these terrorist groups”

Noboa said in an interview with a local radio station. He then added that new prisons would be built, modeled after the “giant prisons” established in El Salvador. Noboa also spoke about the fact that more than 38 countries have already offered their help to the Ecuadorian government in order to curb the violence. “We are not living in such times as to reject support out of vanity,” declared the head of state.