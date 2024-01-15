ECUMENICAL COUNCIL – The FLM succeeds the FJKM at the head of the FFKM

Pastor Denis Rakotozafy of the FLM is the new president of the FFKM.

It’s official. Announced a few months ago, the takeover of Pastor Denis Rakotozafy, president of the Lutheran Church of Madagascar (FLM) at the head of the Ecumenical Council of Christian Churches of Madagascar (FFKM) is now effective. The ceremony took place during an ecumenical service led by the four FFKM leaders yesterday afternoon at Analakely Cathedral. He succeeds Pastor Irako Ammi Andriamahazosoa, president of the Church of Jesus Christ in Madagascar (FFKM) who was at the head of the council last year. The new president of the council preaches for his first sermon the love of God as well as the love of neighbors.

During his speech, Pastor Denis Rakotozafy raised awareness among citizens to register on the electoral list for the next upcoming elections, including the municipal and legislative elections which are scheduled for the first half of this year. A number of personalities were present during the event, most of them members of the candidates’ collective, heads of institutions such as Dama Andrianarisedo of the Ceni and Christine Razanamahasoa of the National Assembly.

Former senior officials, including the former President of the Senate, Herimanana Razafimahefa, also honored this transfer of power with their presence.

Ravo Andriantsalama

