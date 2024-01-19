Ed Sheeran flies back to UK from Asia every week to see children | Stars

#Sheeran #flies #Asia #week #children #Stars

Ed Sheeran is flying home to Britain every week at the tail end of his current tour in Asia to see his wife and children. Calum Scott, who provides the support act for the Brit, said this to The Daily Star newspaper, according to various foreign media.

“He is truly an artist driven by family and friends,” said Scott, who also seems concerned about the singer’s health. “That is really unreal jet lag. I don’t know how he’ll cope – lots of melatonin!” he says, referring to the hormone commonly used to counteract the effects of jet lag. Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have two daughters together, Lyra and Jupiter.

Sheeran will start the Asian leg of his The Mathematics Tour in Japan next weekend. He will then also visit Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia and India.

