Ed Sheeran wins first Emmy for song in series Ted Lasso | Music

Jan 7, 2024 at 9:45 AM Update: 36 minutes ago

Ed Sheeran has added a new award to his collection. The British musician won the Emmy for best original music and lyrics in a television program at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday evening.

Sheeran received the award for the song A Beautiful Gamewhich was heard in the season finale of the series’ third season Ted Lasso. It was the first time that Sheeran was in the running for an Emmy. The artist himself was not present to receive his award.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards are the awards for technical and minor categories. The HBO drama went on the first night of the awards The Last of Us in the lead with eight prizes.

The presentation of the other Emmy Awards will take place on January 15. The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place on September 18, but was postponed due to the strikes in Hollywood.

Beeld: Getty Images

