Eden Hazard has a new hobby and is enjoying his “retirement”: ex-Red Devil shares images of a game of golf

While the country is captivated by the clash between Thibaut Courtois and national coach Domenico Tedesco, the previous captain of the Red Devils is experiencing quieter times. Eden Hazard (32) shared photos of himself practicing his new hobby on Tuesday.

At the beginning of October, Eden Hazard announced that he was ending his career at the age of 32 after his contract with Real Madrid was terminated early in the summer.

In the few interviews he has given since then, he has already talked about his new hobbies. He bought a racing bike, indicated that he wants to become a cycling tourist and also spoke about his love for golf. “I have plenty of other things to do. Golfing, cycling, traveling. I’m going to take advantage of it.”

On Tuesday he shared images of himself on the golf course for the first time. “Pension check” and “Fairway (golf term, ed.) check,” he wrote on Instagram.

© Instagram Eden Hazard

© Instagram Eden Hazard

Hazard still lives in Madrid with his wife and their five sons. He recently came to Belgium to attend the match between Anderlecht, Thorgan’s team, and RWDM, Kylian’s team. The three brothers did this together in the stands, because they were injured.

