Edin Terzic remains BVB coach: decision after analysis round

by Jürgen Koers, Florian Groeger December 22nd, 2023 9:55 a.m. Share

Edin Terzic remains BVB coach. © IMAGO/osnapix

Edin Terzic remains coach of Borussia Dortmund. This is the result of the BVB analysis round on Thursday. Everything about the background.

Despite the crisis in results in the Bundesliga and the elimination from the DFB Cup, Edin Terzic remains head coach of Borussia Dortmund. The 41-year-old football teacher continues to have the trust of the club management.

At the semi-annual elephant round on Thursday afternoon, in which club boss Hans-Joachim Watzke, sports director Sebastian Kehl and external consultant Matthias Sammer took part, there is said to have been a critical, self-critical and intensive analysis. The result: Terzic remains in office, just like Kehl. The two people responsible for sport are supposed to get BVB back on the road to success after the short winter break.

Thursday, 11.30 a.m.: BVB sports director Sebastian Kehl makes his way to the elephant round.© Groeger

As the Ruhr Nachrichten exclusively reported on Wednesday evening, the coaching chair at BVB did not shake despite the poor performance in the league and six competitive games without a win. The bosses see fourth place and therefore qualification for the next Champions League season as a minimum goal as being at risk, but not out of reach. As in previous years, there was no official statement after the closed-door meeting.

BVB starts preparations on January 2nd

Club boss Watzke had publicly spoken out in favor of the coach several times in recent months and saw no reason to deviate from this. The 64-year-old relies on continuity and identification with the club. Both are given with Terzic and Kehl. However, BVB needs to bring out more performance in all areas.

BVB continues with the start of training on January 2nd, one day later the entourage flies to the training camp in Marbella (Spain) for a week. Then Terzic has to show that, like in previous years, he can turn things around to success.

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared on December 21, 2023.