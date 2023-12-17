Edina became the Queen of Dubai – The Hungarian influencer won millions and a luxury car

Naphire.hu: How to proceed? Where will you continue your career? Need to drive your winnings home from Dubai?

Deák Edina Karina: I never know the answer to how to proceed. Now I’m spending Christmas at home, then the new year in Bali, then I’ll come back and stay here in Dubai, continuing my work as a content producer. Also, I will start manufacturing the clothes here locally, as I have been manufacturing them in Bali until now, but during the last ten months away, I had difficulties with the factory, it was difficult to control the processes remotely. Since Dubai is the perfect market for my sustainable brand, I want to continue building it here. I would like to immerse myself more deeply in the fashion industry and utilize my acquired knowledge and personal experiences. I want to create content that draws people’s attention to conscious shopping and strengthening women’s independence. I definitely want to find a place for myself in the fashion industry and the media. I would also like to participate more actively in Miss Influencer and contribute with my knowledge and personal experience to the organization of the next competitions. I have serious plans to represent the competition and myself proudly, but also to increase and complete this digital platform and its quality, style and value. I also believe that wherever one benefits, one must also give back, and this balance must be maintained. So wherever I have the opportunity, I want to appear not only as a digital persona, but also in the living physical world, as I did a long time ago during the bushfires in Australia, as a volunteer. I would like to continue to support noble causes, to add my name to initiatives that can draw the world’s attention to the fact that we have a responsibility to help others wherever we can. I don’t have to travel home with my prize as I’m staying here in Dubai so I’ll be happy to use the car I won.

