EDP ​​Group pushes Lisbon into the red – Stock Exchange

The main national index ended the week in the red, having recorded losses in 10 of the last 12 sessionse near mid-November lows. The heavyweights EDP ​​and EDP Renováveis ​​were penalizing this Friday, after revealing operational data for 2023.

Across Europe, the session saw significant gains, with the reference index, Stoxx 600, reaching two-year highs. LVMH’s good results were the catalyst for today’s session.

Portion PSI fell 0.3% to 6,275.73 points, with 10 listed in red and six in green.

The EDP group suffered the biggest falls: the parent company depreciated 3.42% for 4,062 euros and Renováveis ​​fell 2.7% to 14.98 euros, on a day when “utilities” (water, gas electricity) in Europe were one of the two sectors that recorded declines (-0.89%). The titles closed on lowest value since the beginning of November and the end of October 2023respectively.

EDPR revealed this Thursday after closing that increased production by 4% last year. Not so much, EDP ​​electricity production fell 8% in the same period, penalized for drops in production derived from coal and natural gas.

The BCP fell 1.48% for 0.2668 euros, falling to lows of October 5th. This Thursday the bank had devalued more than 2%, following the decline in the sector in Europe. During the week, the only bank listed on the main window of the national stock exchange lost 6.58%.

The financial institution was penalized by a Fosun decisionits largest shareholder, who chose to sell, on Monday, 5.6% of its shareholding off the stock exchange at a unit price of 0.278 euros, which represented a discount of 3.3%, compared to the session price previous, last Friday.

CTT, in turn, also lost 1.48% to 3.65 euros.

Contrary to the trend, Galp shone by adding 2.52% to 14,435 euros, after having communicated which successfully drilled a deeper zone of the newly found oil well in Namibia, where he discovered a “significant” volume of light oil. The oil company ended up having the best day of the last two weeks.

Jerónimo Martins recovered from the losses of the previous days and gained 1.25% to 21.04 euros. Mota-Engil grew 0.59% for 5.08 euros, renewing highs of September 30, 2014. Since the beginning of the year, the construction company, which more than doubled in value on the stock exchange in 2023, soma 28,28%.

