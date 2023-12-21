EDP ​​joins historic agreement in Spain to supply energy to Mercadona

#EDP #joins #historic #agreement #Spain #supply #energy #Mercadona

The Mercadona hypermarket chain, known as the largest private consumer of electricity in Spain, entered the history of energy supply contracts in Spain by awarding the services of four suppliers, including EDP, for the supply of clean energy.

The Portuguese electricity company thus joins Iberdrola, Repsol and Statkraft in an agreement that the Spanish press highlights as marking “a before and after” in the so-called Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), long-term multimillion-dollar agreements that aim for a buying and selling long-term clean energy from a specific asset and at a pre-fixed price between a renewable energy supplier and a consumer.

In April this year, Mercadona revealed that it is investing in self-consumption of electricity, in order to contain its operating costs and offer customers the possibility of keeping prices charged at low levels. To this end, the company, according to the Spanish press, wants to multiply its installed capacity tenfold and increase from the current 28 MW – which already represents more than 38 thousand solar panels.

In this way, the Valencian distribution chain aspires to have more than two thousand stores with solar installations by the end of this decade, as well as all warehouses, as explained Adolfo Ortiz, Energy director at Mercadona, at the Energy Consumers Association forum , in April this year.