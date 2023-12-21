EDP ​​joins historic agreement in Spain to supply energy to Mercadona

#EDP #joins #historic #agreement #Spain #supply #energy #Mercadona

The Portuguese electricity company thus joins Iberdrola, Repsol and Statkraft in an agreement that the Spanish press highlights as marking “a before and after” in the so-called Power Purchase Agreement contracts.

The Mercadona hypermarket chain, known as the largest private consumer of electricity in Spain, entered the history of energy supply contracts in Spain by awarding the services of four suppliers, including EDP, for the supply of clean energy.

The Portuguese electricity company thus joins Iberdrola, Repsol and Statkraft in an agreement that the Spanish press highlights as marking “a before and after” in the so-called Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), long-term multimillion-dollar agreements that aim for a buying and selling long-term clean energy from a specific asset and at a pre-fixed price between a renewable energy supplier and a consumer.

In April this year, Mercadona revealed that it is investing in self-consumption of electricity, in order to contain its operating costs and offer customers the possibility of keeping prices charged at low levels. To this end, the company, according to the Spanish press, wants to multiply its installed capacity tenfold and increase from the current 28 MW – which already represents more than 38 thousand solar panels.

In this way, the Valencian distribution chain aspires to have more than two thousand stores with solar installations by the end of this decade, as well as all warehouses, as explained Adolfo Ortiz, Energy director at Mercadona, at the Energy Consumers Association forum , in April this year.

Also Read:  Thanks to Royal leadership, Morocco is model of Living Together, Otherness (American Sephardi Federation)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Former newsreader Bob Meijer (88) passed away
Former newsreader Bob Meijer (88) passed away
Posted on
Mario Salas: It would be spectacular if Nicolás Castillo could play again at UC
Mario Salas: It would be spectacular if Nicolás Castillo could play again at UC
Posted on
To have a balanced 2024, 3 signs must double their attention to their health
To have a balanced 2024, 3 signs must double their attention to their health
Posted on
Oversized garbage reaches “acceptance limit” in 23 wards, even though it’s time for a major cleanup… Processing facilities are shut down due to fire, and storage areas are also swamped: Tokyo Shimbun TOKYO Web
Oversized garbage reaches “acceptance limit” in 23 wards, even though it’s time for a major cleanup… Processing facilities are shut down due to fire, and storage areas are also swamped: Tokyo Shimbun TOKYO Web
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News