EDP ​​sells 1.1 billion euros of the 2024 tariff deficit

The operation was carried out through three transactions of the SU subsidiary, 100% owned by EDP and supplier of last resort for the national electricity system.

EDP ​​– Energias de Portugal announced this Thursday that it had reached an agreement to sell 1.1 billion euros of next year’s tariff deficit, through a statement to the Securities Market Commission (CMVM).

The operation was carried out through the subsidiary SU, 100% owned by EDP and supplier of last resort of the national electricity system, which agreed to the sale without recourse, through three individual transactions, of 51.3% of this deficit.

At issue is a deficit resulting “from the deferral for five years of the recovery of the cost differential to be borne by the SU in 2024, including adjustments from the two previous years (2022 and 2023), related to the purchase of electricity from producers who benefit from regimes guaranteed remuneration or other subsidized schemes”, reads the note published by the CMVM.

EDP ​​closed today’s session with a reduced devaluation of just 0.02%, to 4.496 euros on the Lisbon stock exchange.

