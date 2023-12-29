EDP ​​sells stake in Companhia de Eletricidade de Macau for 100 million euros

Companhia de Eletricidade de Macau has acted as the exclusive concessionaire in the transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in Macau since 1985. Therefore, EDP no longer has any participation.

This Friday, EDP announced the sale of 50% of its stake in Energia Asia to China Three Gorges for a consideration close to 100 million euros, a value that will be subject to adjustments until the transaction is completed.

The announcement was made by EDP with the CMVM and details that Energia Asia is a subsidiary owned in equal parts by EDP and ACE Asia Co. Ltd. whose only asset is the 21.2% stake in Companhia de Eletricidade de Macau, a company which has acted as the exclusive concessionaire in the transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in Macau since 1985.

EDP ​​explains that “this transaction is fully aligned with EDP’s Business Plan” until 2026 and that this deal “allows the reallocation of capital to its main activities”.

