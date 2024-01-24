EDP ​​wants to install 500 megawatts of solar energy in Germany

#EDP #install #megawatts #solar #energy #Germany

EDP ​​Renováveis ​​bought 70% of the German Kronos Solar Projects in 2022.

EDP ​​wants to install 500 megawatts (MW) of photovoltaic solar energy in Germany by 2026.

“Germany is a big market and has great growth potential,” the company’s executive president told “” on the sidelines of a conference in Berlin.

The fall in the cost of renewables and the need for more energy with the end of dependence on Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine are some of the reasons for this market to be attractive, he highlighted.

“I think that Europe will have this large amount of investment for many years and Germany is an essential market for us”, stated Miguel Stilwell d’Andrade.

In 2022, EDP Renováveis ​​bought 70% of the German Kronos Solar Projects, which is looking for opportunities in wind energy, hydrogen and storage.

“Storage is one of the essential pieces of the energy transition puzzle,” he added.

Remember that EDP has 25 billion euros to invest in renewable energy until 2026, with 40% going to Europe, with a fifth going to Germany.