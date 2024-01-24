EDP ​​wants to install 500 megawatts of solar energy in Germany

#EDP #install #megawatts #solar #energy #Germany

EDP ​​Renováveis ​​bought 70% of the German Kronos Solar Projects in 2022.

EDP ​​wants to install 500 megawatts (MW) of photovoltaic solar energy in Germany by 2026.

“Germany is a big market and has great growth potential,” the company’s executive president told “” on the sidelines of a conference in Berlin.

The fall in the cost of renewables and the need for more energy with the end of dependence on Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine are some of the reasons for this market to be attractive, he highlighted.

“I think that Europe will have this large amount of investment for many years and Germany is an essential market for us”, stated Miguel Stilwell d’Andrade.

In 2022, EDP Renováveis ​​bought 70% of the German Kronos Solar Projects, which is looking for opportunities in wind energy, hydrogen and storage.

“Storage is one of the essential pieces of the energy transition puzzle,” he added.

Remember that EDP has 25 billion euros to invest in renewable energy until 2026, with 40% going to Europe, with a fifth going to Germany.

Also Read:  Eid al-Adha: Tips for a healthy diet

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Russian women who worshiped V. Putin are now protesting about men dying at the front: they call on Russian citizens to wake up
Russian women who worshiped V. Putin are now protesting about men dying at the front: they call on Russian citizens to wake up
Posted on
Bloomberg: Apple delays car until 2028, limits autonomous driving features – IT Pro – News
Bloomberg: Apple delays car until 2028, limits autonomous driving features – IT Pro – News
Posted on
VRT continues to focus on digital inclusion
VRT continues to focus on digital inclusion
Posted on
Night with heavy gusts of wind, damage in several places
Night with heavy gusts of wind, damage in several places
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News