Education: Candidates with positive grades promise mega demonstration to demand direct support

Around five thousand candidates with positive grades in the last public competition for the admission of new teachers are preparing a mega demonstration across the country, to demand their direct guidance.

They are based on recent statements by the Minister of Education, Luísa Grilo, according to which, the country currently has a deficit of 50 thousand teachers in the entire non-university education subsystem.

The candidates, from three subsystems of general education, intend to take to the streets of the country on January 20th.

These are candidates who competed for places in primary education, secondary education, as well as the II Cycle of secondary education, who, even with positive grades obtained in the competition’s entrance test, were not admitted due to insufficient vacancies.

“If you’re positive, you can’t fail, help young people, Mr President“, is the motto that young people intend to take to the streets of the country.

Last Saturday, the 13th, candidates from Luanda gathered at Largo das Escolas to outline strategies for carrying out the peaceful march.

In an extensive letter, addressed to the Minister of Education, the candidates not admitted begin by welcoming the information given by the government, through order no. 54, stating that candidates from specialties must occupy primary education vacancies.

“This information, in addition to bringing us greater joy, made us understand that MED has the knowledge that teachers of specialties can also teach in other education systems, from Primary Education to the 2nd cycle”, they maintain , questioning, on the other hand, the reason why the ministry has reserved a “reduced” quota for these graduates.

There are several questions that the group asks, addressed to Minister Luiza Grilo.

“Is the MED not aware that both primary education and specialty teachers all have 4 years of training and learn the same methodological knowledge?”

“Did the MED never realize that the opening of its public competitions have been a source of joy for Primary Education candidates and a source of sadness for candidates in specialties due to the abysmal difference in the number of vacancies?”

“Does the minister feel satisfied and happy to see candidates from specialties not being admitted with 13, 14, 15, 19, 20 values ​​due to insufficient vacancies?”, can be read from the document to which the Kianda’s Mail had access.

The protesters also claim that many of these candidates who were not admitted finished their training many years ago, the majority of whom were older and had a family to support. Meanwhile, they are outraged by the fact that “candidates for Primary Education, many of them, as soon as they finish their training, compete and are admitted, some with 10 points, others with 12”.

The candidates go even further and say they are ready to accept any consequences, to see their rights safeguarded.

“Whenever this happens we will demonstrate as a sign of discontent and, if necessary, we will be arrested, even though we are right, as happened in Benguela in the previous competition when the minister promised to classify EVERYONE who tested positive and it didn’t happen, we will, we will prisoners”, concludes the document.