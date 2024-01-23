EDUCATION – School dropouts reported

The director of the EPP Andohatapenaka Daudet Patrice Rafomanetsoa (d) announced a dropout rate of 10% in 2023.

Alert. It is clear that school dropout is a serious problem in some regions, and it is important to find lasting solutions to address this situation. The reasons given, such as persistent climatic difficulties, the economic needs of families, and the consequences of floods and cyclones, highlight the challenges that children, parents and schools face. The statistics announce a gradual increase in the dropout rate depending on the region, particularly in intermediate classes such as ninth and eighth grades.

This scourge affects both passers-by and repeaters. The director of the Public Primary School (EPP) located in Andohatapenaka is worried because 10% of his students are leaving school. An EPP in the Vakinankaratra region also fears the worst. “We are starting to worry as the dreaded school dropout period begins. At the moment, only about five students are experiencing this difficulty in our establishment, but it could get worse in the months to come,” explains Lanto Rakotoarisoa, a director of an EPP in a rural area of ​​Vakinankaratra. From January to March, it is the lean period for households. And times are tough.

Inflation

Children are the first victims. “The elders must help the parents with household chores, such as watching over their younger siblings when the older ones are trying to earn money,” reports the director of the Andohatapenaka EPP, Daudet Patrice Rafanomezantsoa. When it rains, the rising waters soak all the notebooks, and families cannot afford to replace them. “We are in the lower neighborhoods of the city, during heavy rains, our children stay at home for their safety,” continues to explain the director of the Andohatapenaka EPP.

“Last year I didn’t complain, but this year I can no longer guarantee the end of the school year for my children,” adds Nadia Rafaniriniaina, a mother of two, living in Maritampona, Betafo. His children risk dropping out of school for this 2023-2024 school year. The other being in ninth grade and one in eleventh grade. She is a widow and is no longer able to meet the needs relating to the education of her children. The 2022-2023 school year was already hard for her, but this time she says she can’t do it. On the other hand, it is encouraging to see that some schools are taking measures, such as setting up school canteens during the winter period. However, it is necessary to seek long-term, sustainable solutions to combat school dropout.

It is crucial that the educational community, local authorities, and parents work together to find solutions adapted to the specific situation of each region. Raising awareness of the consequences of dropping out of school on individual and community development could also play a key role.

Ultimately, stakeholder collaboration accompanied by appropriate government policies is essential to overcoming these challenges and ensuring equitable educational access for all.

Miora Raharisolo