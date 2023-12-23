Edwards, Katarina – Lipodisks for targeted cancer therapy

#Edwards #Katarina #Lipodisks #targeted #cancer #therapy

Background

A general problem in the treatment of disseminated cancer is that curative doses of drugs or radiation cannot be given without causing unacceptable side effects on healthy tissues and organs. To get around this dilemma, new innovative methods are needed to deliver the drug/radiation selectively to the cancer cells. A promising strategy is to load the drug, or radiation source, into small target-seeking carrier particles that can independently find and bind to the cancer cells. The hope is to deliver large amounts of chemotherapy to the cancer cells in this way while minimizing the effect on normal cells.

Description

Within the project, we will investigate the possibilities of using a new type of carrier particles, so-called lipodisks, to transport different types of cancer drugs selectively to cancer cells. We will also develop lipodiscs that are adapted to be loaded with, and co-deliver, two different types of medicine. Within a sub-project, we will investigate whether such double-charged lipodiscs can be used to prevent cancer cells from becoming resistant to chemotherapy. In another, the goal is to load the targeted lipodiscs with a radiation source that has such a short range that only the targeted cancer cells are affected and knocked out by the radiation.

Goal

We hope that our studies will show that when lipodiscs are used for delivery, the cell-killing effect of the drugs will be greater, while side effects and the risk of developing resistance will be reduced. The long-term goal is that our research should lead to the development of methods for cancer treatment that are more effective and safer than those available today. More specifically, our hope is that in the future, targeting lipodiscs can be used as a functional and versatile platform for cancer drugs with relevance for the treatment of, among other things, leukemia and breast, ovarian, colon and prostate cancer.