Edwin Jonker is back as Richard van Nooten in GTST | RTL Boulevard

The death of Billy de Palma (Lone van Roosendaal) has a lasting impact on viewers GTST. When her funeral ends mysteriously, it becomes clear that there are loose ends. The hope is that Billy is still alive, but Richard’s return is also more than plausible. And indeed: Ludo’s (former) arch enemy, who managed to get the godfather of Meerdijk crazy on an oil rig at the time. is back. “Good to see you, Shanti,” he says to the grieving daughter of his late ex-lover.

Richard will make his entrance into the soap village in 2020. Long story short: he makes Ludo’s life miserable, marries Billy and ultimately ends up behind bars because of a revenge-seeking Ludo. To save his marriage to Janine, Ludo is forced to help free Richard. On condition that he leaves the country immediately. And so it happens that Daan (Dorian Bindels) manages to guide Richard out in 2022, disguised as a prison guard. And after some time Billy also leaves Meerdijk to follow her great love.

Earlier it becomes clear that it is now over between Richard and a lovelorn Billy in Paraguay. The police are still on his trail, so he must have big plans to visit Meerdijk… Is he after Billy’s million-dollar inheritance?