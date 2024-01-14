Effenberg leaves the TV studio crying after the Beckenbauer question

#Effenberg #leaves #studio #crying #Beckenbauer #question

Former FC Bayern captain Stefan Effenberg was very touched by the death of Franz Beckenbauer. An emotional outburst could no longer be avoided.

The 55-year-old left the Sport1 talk show “Doppelpass” crying when he was asked about the “Kaiser”, who had died seven days earlier. “He was a great person…” Effenberg said before his voice failed, he got up and went behind the scenes with tears in his eyes.

Moderator Florian König asked the former German international what Beckenbauer meant to him as a young man and then a Bayern player.

“I understand that, the emotionality is there for so many who knew him so well,” says moderator König. Effenberg’s reaction shows how close the German football world is to the death of Franz Beckenbauer.

During Effenberg’s second stint at Bayern from 1998 to 2002, Beckenbauer was club president. Effenberg later returned to his place on the show.

