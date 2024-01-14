Effenberg leaves the TV studio crying after the Beckenbauer question

Former FC Bayern captain Stefan Effenberg was very touched by the death of Franz Beckenbauer. An emotional outburst could no longer be avoided.

The 55-year-old left the Sport1 talk show “Doppelpass” crying when he was asked about the “Kaiser”, who had died seven days earlier. “He was a great person…” Effenberg said before his voice failed, he got up and went behind the scenes with tears in his eyes.

Moderator Florian König asked the former German international what Beckenbauer meant to him as a young man and then a Bayern player.

“I understand that, the emotionality is there for so many who knew him so well,” says moderator König. Effenberg’s reaction shows how close the German football world is to the death of Franz Beckenbauer.

During Effenberg’s second stint at Bayern from 1998 to 2002, Beckenbauer was club president. Effenberg later returned to his place on the show.

When asked a question about Beckenbauer, Stefan Effenberg left the Sport1 TV study with tears in his eyes.

dpa

Blatter in conversation with Sforza and Böni: “I’ll meet Franz again in heaven”

Franz Beckenbauer died on Sunday at the age of 78. The legacy is great, the sympathy is huge. Editor-in-chief Andreas Böni in conversation with two Swiss people who knew Beckenbauer well: ex-Bayern player Ciriaco Sforza and ex-FIFA boss Sepp Blatter.

09.01.2024

Marcel Reif on the death of Franz Beckenbauer: “Fate made him a sun god”

Franz Beckenbauer is dead. Probably the most influential personality in German football died on Sunday at the age of 78. Marcel Reif was also a companion of the emperor. The blue sports expert talks about the time we spent together with Beckenbauer.

Also Read:  Mexican journalists praised the Alianza Lima stadium: "It meant another mentality"

08.01.2024

DPA/SB10

