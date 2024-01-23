Eggs in Palworld: How to Hatch and Complete List

#Eggs #Palworld #Hatch #Complete #List

If you want to know how we can obtain, incubate and hatch eggs in Palworld, we will tell you everything you need to know about it.

In order to fully unlock our Paldeck we will need to raise the Pals through eggs. In Palworld We have a wide variety of types and races that we will obtain in them and in the blink of an eye we will have all the Pals available.

However, hatching Eggs in Palworld is not so easy, since we will have to carry out a series of steps before obtaining the Pal.

So that you don’t miss a single detail, we will tell you where to find eggs, how to incubate them and how to make them hatch in Palworld.

POCKETPAIR

Where can we get eggs in Palworld?

Currently there are two ways to find eggs in Palworld:

Discovering them in nature.

Getting it from our Pals.

Discovering them in nature

We will find the nests of the eggs simply by exploring the map. The odds will increase significantly if we get closer to the cliffs and rocks.

Most eggs will respawn in the same place every 3 days.

Through our own Pals

The other way to get Eggs in Palworld is by obtaining them from our own Pals. By doing this function we will get some of the strongest specimens in the game.

However, to unlock the breeding process, we will first have to reach Level 19, after which you can unlock the Mixed Ranch using 2x Technology Points and build it with x20 Stone, x50 Fiber and x100 Wood.

Likewise, for there to be an egg we will need to collect 1 male and 1 female Pal assigned to the Mixed Ranch and with 1 cake. We will put this in the box attached to the Ranch, and once the 2 Pals are assigned, they will begin to produce an Egg over time. After getting the eggs in Palworld we will need to build an incubator.

POCKETPAIR

How to get an Egg Incubator at Palworld

To get an Egg Incubator in Palworld we will need the following:

Reach level 7

Spend x3 Technology Points to unlock the Egg Incubator

Spend 10 Paldium Shards, 30 Stones, 5 Cloths, and 2 Ancient Civilization Pieces to create an Egg Incubator.

When we do this we will be able to incubate eggs.

How to hatch eggs in Palworld

To hatch eggs in Palworld, we must Place the eggs that we have collected in the incubator that we have created and wait for the timer to end. Remember that the time shown corresponds to the real world and not the game.

The timer displayed by the Incubator depends on the rarity of the Eggs. The rarer the egg, the longer it will take to hatch.

Complete list and types of eggs

There are 9 types of Eggs in total in Palworld, each corresponding to the different types of Pals.

These 9 types of Eggs have different shapes and sizes: Normal, Large or Huge. The larger the size of the Eggs, the rarer the Pal you get once they hatch.

Here is the complete list of Palworld Egg types and the types of Pals they hatch:

And that’s it! This is all you have to know. If the development team decides to make any changes or expand the list we will update the news instantly.

