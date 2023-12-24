EGLD, the cryptocurrency of Romanians from MultiversX (Elrond), tripled its price in the last 2 months, in 2023. The companies behind the business

#EGLD #cryptocurrency #Romanians #MultiversX #Elrond #tripled #price #months #companies #business

The cryptocurrency of Romanians from MultiversX (formerly Elrond), EGLD, increased 3 times in value in the last 2 months, reaching on Sunday, December 24, 2023 a price of $74, its highest level in the last year and a half.

On Sunday, Christmas Eve, MultiversX saw a fairly sharp rise, reaching $74.44 as of morning, according to data from Coinmarketcap. Basically, in 24 hours, the price of EGLD increased by more than 20%. During the day on Sunday, the price of the Sibian cryptocurrency fluctuated again, but generally remained above $70, and per night it was 74 dollars.

Thus, EGLD appears to be catching a bullish end to the year, in contrast to its course throughout this year. It does not bring the year what the clock brings.

In September 2023, EGLD fell below $23, then reaching its lowest level in the last 3 years. It then struggled for another month below $25, and from October 20, when EGLD was trading at $23.47, it began to rise – somewhat anemic at first, but then accelerated. Basically, from October 20, 2023 until the morning of December 24, the price of EGLD increased by 3,2 ori.

Photo source: Coinmarketcap

It is true, however, that even now, the price of the cryptocurrency of Romanians from MultiversX does not compare with the historical peak reached by the “old” Elrond, as it was called before. On November 24, 2021, Elrond was reaching near 470 dollars. Compared to that level two years ago, EGLD is 84% ​​lower today.

The crypto market in general is seeing growth towards the end of 2023, but as a percentage, the leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum have not grown as sharply now as EGLD.

price BTC reached nearly $44,000 on Sunday, October 24th, up nearly 50% over the past 2 months.

ETH was trading around $2,300 on Sunday, October 24th, up more than 50% in the last 2 months.

The companies behind MultiversX

Returning to MultiversX, we also looked a little at the financial situation of the Sibiu company MultiversX Labs SRL, even if the CEO Beniamin Mincu specified that the business and ecosystem of MultiversX are more complex. The press looked at this when they wrote about the results of MultiversX/Elrond, maybe because this is the legal entity that represents the official website MultiversX in the terms and conditions of use and the policy of using personal data of users.

According to official data from the Ministry of Finance, MultiversX Labs SRL had total revenues of 198.4 million lei (about 40 million euros) and profit of 89 million lei (about EUR 18 million), with 67 employeesin the year 2022.

The CEO and co-founder of Elrond/MultiversX, Beniamin Mincu, explained, however, on George Buhnici’s Crypto Friday podcast 3 months ago, that this profit is further invested in everything that the foundation around MultiversX means.

“The title that was and has been circulating is basically wrong, in the sense that there is an amount, which is mentioned in that title, as profit, and that, in practice, is an amount that has been paid and invested in resources of developmenttaxes and operational costs, that is, there is no profit on the company MultiversX Labs. The company MultiversX Labs exists only to provide services of research-development and so on foundationwhich develops the network” – said Beniamin Mincu, on September 25, 2023, at the Crypto Friday vlog, on YouTube (from min. 45).

As can be seen in the graph of connections made by the business intelligence portal Termene (which also uses artificial intelligence technologies), a whole series of companies gravitate around the founders of Elrond, Beniamin Mincu, Lucian Mincu and Lucian Todea.

Click to expand photo

Photo source: termene.ro

Take, for example, the company xPortal Labs SRL, which is behind the app of the same name, which replaced Elrond’s old Maiar app. This application includes a number of crypto and fiat (conventional currencies) financial instruments.

Firma xPortal Labs S.R.L. he had revenues of 2.3 million lei (470,000 euros) and losses of 11.4 million lei (2.3 million euros) and the figure with no employee in 2022according to data from the Ministry of Finance.