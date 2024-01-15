Egypt and China demand a ceasefire in Gaza and the establishment of a Palestinian state

#Egypt #China #demand #ceasefire #Gaza #establishment #Palestinian #state

The foreign ministers of China and Egypt called on Sunday in Cairo for a ceasefire after 100 days of war in Gaza, and for the establishment of a full Palestinian state as a member of the United Nations.

In a joint press conference at the beginning of an African tour, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry called for the establishment of “an independent and sovereign Palestinian state along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

They also called in a joint statement for “an immediate and complete ceasefire and an end to all acts of violence, killing, and targeting of civilians and civilian facilities.”

In the statement, Cairo and Beijing called for “creating a political horizon for peace between the Israeli and Palestinian sides, and coexistence between the two peoples, by starting to implement the vision of a two-state solution in accordance with United Nations resolutions, including by holding an international peace conference to find a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue from By ending the occupation and embodying an independent and continuous Palestinian state.”

Later, the Chinese Foreign Minister discussed the conflict with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, according to the new Chinese news agency, Xinhua, which reported that the two sides agreed that a ceasefire “must be achieved as quickly as possible to prevent a broader expansion of the conflict.”

China maintains good relations with Israel, but for decades it has supported the Palestinian issue and called for settling the conflict on the basis of a two-state solution.

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Sunday that the death toll from the Israeli bombing on the Gaza Strip had risen to 23,968 people since the outbreak of war between the Hebrew state and Hamas 100 days ago.

The war broke out between Israel and the movement following an attack launched by Hamas inside Israel on October 7, leaving about 1,140 people dead, most of them civilians, according to a tally prepared by Agence France-Presse based on Israeli reports.