Egypt is in a marathon to open 2 million closed apartments.. What is the story?

Among the complaints of owners of closed apartments in upscale neighborhoods whose rental value does not exceed a few pounds, and tenants of these apartments who rely on contracts drawn up under the “old rent” law proving their right to rent for a period of 59 years, renewable at the same value stipulated in the contract.

This problem represents a complex crisis that has been troubling Egyptian society for decades, and still is. It seems that it will witness some breakthrough during the coming period by opening the old lease file (renting a housing unit with an open, inheritable contract, or for a period of 59 years), under the dome of Parliament during the coming period.

In exclusive interviews with Sky News Arabia, members of the House of Representatives revealed that the old rent file is about to be opened in Parliament, calling for the necessity of making a legislative amendment to the law to address, as a first step, about 2 million closed apartments.

At the beginning of last October, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi referred to the old rent law, according to which there are about 2 million vacant housing units.

Al-Sisi said during his speech at the conclusion of the national projects session within the activities of the second day of the “A Nation’s Story between Vision and Achievement” conference: “Unless there is a decisive law that addresses the vacant housing unit and giving it to someone, the idea will remain unsuccessful.”

The Egyptian President raised the importance of the House of Representatives preparing an integrated law that addresses this important issue, noting that there are many topics in which theoretical talk is completely different from reality.

In similar statements, the Egyptian President said on the sidelines of the opening of social housing projects, Friday, October 1, 2021, in Badr City, east of Cairo: “There are apartments that are rented for pounds and are worth 5 million pounds. The citizen has the right to live in them, but their owner has the right to also enjoy their rights.” “The original without prejudice to anyone, through a relative balance.”

Open the rental file

In what appears to be a response to the presidential directive regarding the old rent file, the Chairman of the Housing Committee in the House of Representatives, Mohamed Attia Al-Fayoumi, said that the old rent file is expected to be opened during the coming period.

Al-Fayoumi warned in an interview with Sky News Arabia that: “There is a presidential directive to state institutions to open the old lease file, and we hope that this will be done during the current session.”

The head of the Housing Committee in the House of Representatives revealed that “there are a number of draft laws submitted by representatives in addition to the project expected from the government, and all of them will be discussed in great detail in order to come up with a balanced law that achieves the necessary justice and the interest of the citizen.”

Al-Fayoumi stressed that “opening apartments that have been closed for decades and using them again is an important economic goal in the first place and will solve a major crisis.”

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Housing Committee highlighted that the committee is awaiting the government’s project, and upon its arrival, a broad community dialogue will be held, including representatives of landlords and tenants, in addition to jurists, journalists and media personnel.

Edit units

As part of gradual solutions to the old rent crisis, Representative Ihab Mansour, head of the parliamentary body of the Egyptian Social Democratic Party, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia,” called on the government to quickly prepare a draft law to amend the old rent, while emphasizing the need to begin sending a legislative amendment related to closed units. And return them to their owners to benefit from them.

He believed that “there is a need to immediately liberate the closed units and return them to their owners, as these units constitute a large percentage of the apartments subject to the old rental law system.”

He explained: Releasing apartments that have been closed for 20 or 30 years may bring a partial relief to the old rental crisis, as the tenant no longer benefits from the apartment and no longer needs it, while the owner loses his rights and receives a small compensation in the form of a rental value that is disproportionate to the market value.

He added, “We must work to end the relationship in the case of apartments that have been closed for many years. I know of tenants who live abroad and pay a rental value that does not exceed only 3 pounds per month, without anyone benefiting from these apartments.”

The head of the parliamentary body of the Egyptian Social Democratic Party speaks about the advantages of liberating closed apartments, the number of which is estimated at about 2 million units, saying:

This allows us to benefit from an untapped real estate wealth, as closed units are estimated to be worth approximately one trillion pounds.

It is also an opportunity to limit increases in apartment prices. As the supply increases by one million units entering the market, unit prices will decrease, which contributes to controlling the real estate market.

Outline for rentals

In turn, Representative Amr Darwish, Secretary of the Local Administration Committee in the House of Representatives, in an interview with Sky News Arabia, expressed his wish that the old lease file would be opened soon so that the necessary stability is achieved.

Darwish notes that the relevant House of Representatives committees held more than one meeting during the last session. To discuss the philosophy of amending the rental law, as there has been talk about the rental value, the existing situation and contracts for a long period of time, and in view of the events, circumstances and challenges that Egypt and the region have experienced, the discussion on this topic has stopped completely.

During the previous discussions, and speaking to Darwish, broad outlines became clear regarding the old rental crisis. The current situation indicates that the rental value of some properties is very low. There are some properties that have been closed for years, and others have changed their use and were transformed from residential apartments into warehouses or shops. These changes harmed property owners or landlords.

He points out that “the ongoing discussions are about finding compromise solutions, and researching how to preserve the rights of the lessor, and at the same time we do not ignore the rulings of the Constitutional Court and do not bypass them.

He added: “The representatives are waiting for the draft law that will be presented by the government and members of the Council.”

Darwish stresses that the members of the Council will work to come up with a draft law that is consistent with the constitution and the law, and achieves the interests of both parties, the landlord and the tenant, stressing here that there is no truth to what was reported about expelling citizens from the apartments in which they reside, and also not depriving the landlord of his right.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi issued Law No. 10 of 2022 on March 9, 2022, regarding the eviction of premises rented to legal persons “companies, institutions and bodies” for purposes other than residential.

The provisions of the law apply to places rented to legal persons for a purpose other than a residential purpose, and it aims to give them a period not exceeding five years from the date of implementation of this law to adjust their conditions, given the economic repercussions resulting from the spread of the Corona virus epidemic. After this period, the places rented to legal persons for a purpose other than a residential purpose will be vacated.