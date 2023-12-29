Egypt Offers New Proposal to Hamas-Israel to End the War in Gaza

#Egypt #Offers #Proposal #HamasIsrael #War #Gaza

Cairo –

Egypt confirmed that it has submitted a new proposal to end the war between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip. The proposal includes a three-phase plan to realize a new ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave.

As reported and AFPFriday (29/12/2023), the head of the Egyptian State Information Service, Diaa Rashwan, stated that Cairo was waiting for a response from the warring parties regarding the plan he had offered.

Egypt, according to Rashwan, will provide further details about the plan after a response is received from the warring parties.

The proposal was presented last week to officials from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which are also fighting Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, when leaders of both groups visited Cairo.

Rashwan stated that the proposal offered by Egypt was an attempt to “bring the points of view closer between all parties concerned, in an effort to stop Palestinian bloodshed and aggression against the Gaza Strip and restore peace and stability in the region”.

A number of Egyptian security sources said the proposal included a new ceasefire involving the release of hostages by Hamas and the release of detainees by Israel.

According to reports AFP citing sources close to Hamas, Cairo’s three-phase ceasefire proposal offers a renewable ceasefire, the release of hostages by Hamas in exchange for the release of prisoners by Israel, and a final ceasefire to end the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

