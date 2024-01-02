#Egypt #targets #billion #foreign #direct #investments

An increase of 20% over the levels of the previous fiscal year

Published on: January 02, 2024: 01:38 PM GST Last updated: January 02, 2024: 05:09 PM GST

The head of the Egyptian General Investment Authority, Hossam Heiba, said that Egypt targets $12 billion in foreign direct investments during the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30, 2024.

He added in an interview with Al Arabiya Business that the targeted increase in net foreign direct investment flows is 20%, indicating that the depreciation of the currency reduces the cost of investments.

Net foreign direct investment flows reached $10 billion at the end of the last fiscal year 2022-2023, compared to $8.9 billion in the fiscal year 2021-2022.

Heiba ​​stressed that this increase in foreign direct investment does not include oil or indirect investment in debt instruments such as treasury bills and bonds, which confirms and enhances the attractiveness of the Egyptian investment climate.

Haiba said that the first quarter of the current fiscal year (July-September 2023) witnessed an increase in net foreign direct investment flows compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, while official data for the second quarter of the current fiscal year has not yet been issued.

“We are working hard to increase foreign direct investments, supported by the decline in the price of the Egyptian currency, which is an encouraging factor for foreign investment due to the decrease in investment costs compared to those in neighboring markets.”

He said that the sectors most attractive to foreign direct investments are the real estate sector and the industrial sector, and the latter is witnessing steady increases in investments due to the investment and tax incentives that have been offered and the state’s interest in encouraging investment in this sector due to its importance in the growth of the Egyptian economy, and supporting the deepening of the local component industry in Egypt.

He explained that the energy and green energy sector witnessed the signing of framework agreements for about 8 projects with total investments over 10 years of about 50 billion dollars, and 6 months ago companies began establishing these projects and power stations.

He pointed out that the agricultural sector and information technology are attractive sectors, but they rank later than the previous sectors.

He stated that the year 2023 witnessed a change in the method of offering investment incentives in Egypt, as the incentive was issued through the passage of a law, but today the incentives are issued according to the activity and areas targeted for development.

He pointed out that incentives were issued to develop the automobile industry in Egypt, and as a result, 9 contracts were signed with automobile manufacturers and feeder industries, incentives were issued to increase the manufacturing of the local component, and tourism incentives were issued to increase the number of hotel rooms in Egypt.

He explained that incentives for green hydrogen projects are currently being discussed in the Egyptian Parliament.

Incentives have also been activated for small and medium enterprises, which explains the issuance of different packages of incentives for economic activities last year.

He pointed out that the golden license is a single approval issued for a project that includes building and environment licenses, civil protection licenses, and activity licenses. The approval is issued through the Egyptian Council of Ministers and takes about 20 working days to issue. Immediately upon its issuance, the investor begins to establish his project, and the project is followed up by the General Authority for Investment, which is One of the facilitations to improve the work environment in Egypt.

He stated that the government has issued 25 golden licenses so far, and construction on these projects began last February and March, and the factories will be opened next March.

He added that the companies expected to establish the project within 18 months, while the golden license helped them reduce the period for constructing factories to only about 12 months.

Heiba ​​said that the government aims to spread the “golden licence” to more activities, and the law has been amended to include activities subject to the investment law, and thus the target has become a larger number of golden licenses issued in 2024.

