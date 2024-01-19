Egypt vs. Ghana tip, forecast & odds 01/18/2024 betting base

#Egypt #Ghana #tip #forecast #odds #betting #base

Egypt around superstar Mohamed Salah has extremely big plans for this competition. The North Africans want to win the title, but the engine stalled a bit on the first match day. Now we want to get a win against Ghana.

The bookmakers’ Egypt vs. Ghana forecast definitely sees the Egyptians ahead. It’s not entirely clear, but from a purely individual perspective, the Ghanaian national team has seen better times.

Egypt – Ghana odds | 3 top tips

But now Egypt has to accept this role and show its own quality on the pitch. They were shaken awake by the first game. Our Egypt vs. Ghana tip is that the Egyptians do not lose and fewer than 3.5 goals are scored during the game.

Egypt – Statistics & current form

The Egyptian national team has always been one of the hot candidates for a title and has already won well at tournaments such as the Africa Cup. No wonder, because the squad isn’t that bad this time either. Hegazy, Salah, Elneny, Trezeguet and Marmoush bring a lot of quality, there is a lot of class to be brought both in the starting eleven and from the bench. At the first appearance in the tournament there was still sand in the gears.

The 2-2 draw against Mozambique was a small warning to the Egyptians not to act too carelessly. It took a penalty from Salah in stoppage time to get a reasonable result in the end. However, since up to three teams per group advance, everything is still in order for Rui Vitoria’s team. However, there should still be an increase, otherwise it will be tight.

Above all, the defensive errors that allowed Mozambique to create pinpricks time and time again were unusual for Egypt. In the last three games of 2023 there was only one goal conceded and confident victories. Perhaps it was a problem with a lack of rhythm, as the short preparation was certainly not ideal for the Egyptians. But now comes an opponent against whom they have only lost one of their last five games.

Salah wants to lead his team to success

This was also noticeable in Salah, who was still in very good shape at Liverpool, but needed time to get started here. Fortunately, the tournament is not decided with the first game, on the contrary. And the Egypt vs. Ghana odds indicate a favorite role for the team that is nominally acting as a guest. So things can move quickly in the right direction when normal form is achieved.

To see which is the normal form, just look at the medium and long-term statistics. Egypt lost only one of the last 15 international matches, and the team kept six clean sheets. Basic stability, a certain compactness and a clear playing style in the forward game are what define Egypt.

The North Africans have to get the basics right, then there is a lot to be said for a good result. That’s why our prediction before the Egypt vs. Ghana game is that the Egyptians will not lose and fewer than 3.5 goals will be scored. Bookmaker Bwin is currently offering a voucher for new and existing customers!

Expected lineup of Egypt:

El Shenawy – Hany, Hegazy, Abdelmonem, Hamdi – Elneny, Fathi, Ashour – Salah, Trezeguet, Mohamed

Injured and suspended players from Egypt:

Last games of Egypt:

Ghana – Statistics & Current Form

Ghana has had one or two notable successes with its national team in the past, but in many editions of the Africa Cup they were better represented than this time. The 61st in the FIFA world rankings no longer has the big stars, striker Ayew is, with all due respect, a little old and the players who are among the top players are under contract with Bournemouth, Genk or Monaco. Nevertheless, one man stands out, namely Mohamed Kudus from West Ham United.

He is the thinker and leader in the offensive game. Unfortunately, he wasn’t available for the first game and that could have problematic consequences. Chris Hughton, coach of Ghana, has to admit that there was surprisingly little progress in the game against Cape Verde. The team scored one goal, which was scored by a defensive player.

That’s not all, the game was even lost. Even the substitution of Inaki Williams, a fast winger from Athletic Bilbao, did little to help. And so it stands Ghana, who recently failed to win three times in a rownot before the end, but at least under pressure.

Ghana needs to improve

An improvement is essential for Ghana if they are to go far in this tournament. However, this team has lost four of the last six international matches, which doesn’t necessarily indicate good form. The game against the strongest group opponent also serves as a kind of position assessment. Also for the defense, which allowed at least one goal in five of the last eight games.

Nevertheless, the Egypt vs. Ghana betting odds show that the bookmakers are not expecting the biggest spectacle. On the one hand, this may have something to do with the fact that the differences in quality are not huge, but on the other hand, it may also have something to do with the initial situation. Losing is forbidden here for both teams.

Overall, Egypt is the slightly more experienced team, which can also show better form in the medium term. Therefore, before the game between Egypt and Ghana, our value tip is that the Egyptians win the game. You can find all information about the Interwetten bonus at Wettbasis!

Expected Lineup of Ghana:

Ofori – Odoi, Djiku, Salisu, Mensah – Abdul Samed, Ashimeru, A. Ayew, I. Williams, J. Ayew – Semenyo

Injured and suspended players from Ghana:

Last games of Ghana:

Our Egypt – Ghana tip in odds comparison January 18, 2024 – 1/X/2

Egypt – Ghana direct comparison / H2H balance

The two faced each other in direct duels 23 times, and Egypt won eleven games. Ghana has won five times, but has only won one of the last five duels with this opponent. Egypt is also ahead in goals at 31:25.

Statistics highlights for Egypt vs Ghana

Betting base forecast & Egypt – Ghana tip

Egypt wants to build on the great successes of the past, but has a tricky opponent in Ghana. Both were not happy with their opening game and will try to improve.

Key Facts – Egypt vs. Ghana Tip

Ghana has only won one of the last five direct duels

Egypt has only lost one of its last 15 international matches

Ghana has lost four of its last six games

Based on the omens, our tip before the Egypt vs. Ghana game is that the nominal home team will not lose and fewer than 3.5 goals will be scored.

Egypt vs. Ghana – best odds Africa Cup 2024

