Egyptian-Israeli border clashes deepen security tensions in the region

“Gaza War”: Egypt warns of military escalation in the region and renews its rejection of “displacement”

Egypt called for “seriously and quickly pushing towards a just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue.” It also stressed once again the rejection of the displacement of Palestinians. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi warned on Wednesday “of the danger of military escalation in the region on more than one front.” This came at a time when the United Nations Chief Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and Reconstruction, Sigard Kach, visited Al-Arish, Egypt, and inspected relief convoys.

Al-Sisi held discussions in Cairo with the Greek Foreign Minister, George Geraptritis, in the presence of the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry. According to a statement by the Egyptian presidential spokesman, Ahmed Fahmy, the meeting dealt with the tense regional situation, where Sisi stressed “the necessity of defusing the current tense situation through an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and implementing humanitarian aid to ensure alleviation of the humanitarian crisis in the Strip.”

The Egyptian President stressed that “his country will continue to make all possible efforts to provide support and relief to the people of the Gaza Strip, and work to calm the situation,” warning of the danger of military escalation in the region. While the Greek Foreign Minister stressed, “The current crisis has reaffirmed the pivotal importance of Egypt as an indispensable pillar of stability in the Middle East.”

According to a statement by the Egyptian Presidency spokesman, the two sides agreed on “the necessity of pushing seriously and quickly towards settling the Palestinian issue in a just and comprehensive manner.”

Palestinians who fled the northern Gaza Strip stand outside their shelters in Deir al-Balah in the southern Gaza Strip (EPA)

Rejection of forced displacement

In another meeting in Cairo, Shoukry and his Greek counterpart affirmed “the complete rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, and work to contain this crisis and not escalate it, and the necessity of an immediate ceasefire and the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip.” Shukri said during a press conference: The Egyptian-Greek talks dealt with “the continuation of political coordination at the highest level,” and developments in Gaza were also discussed in detail and “the need for an immediate ceasefire, and work to contain this crisis and not escalate it, in addition to The risks associated with escalation, its negative effects, and its regional and international repercussions.”

Meanwhile, Sigard Kach said that she would “work to bring as much aid as possible into the Gaza Strip.” According to what was reported by the Cairo News satellite channel, “Kach arrived at Al-Arish International Airport in North Sinai to monitor the obstacles and obstacles imposed by the Israeli occupation, and its prevention of the entry of trucks carrying thousands of tons of food that are supposed to reach the people of the Gaza Strip.”

The UN coordinator inspects relief convoys in Al-Arish, Egypt (North Sinai Governorate page)

Aid enforcement

Kach appreciated the Egyptian role in receiving, preparing and delivering aid to the Gaza Strip, stressing “the necessity of a ceasefire.” I extend all my appreciation to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society for the great effort in preparing this amount of aid and facilitating its flow to the Gaza Strip. According to the Egyptian channel, the UN coordinator held a meeting with the Governor of North Sinai, Mohamed Abdel Fadil Shousha, and inspected the aid stores at Al-Arish Airport.

On Wednesday, the Palestinian Minister of Social Development, Ahmed Majdalani, called for pressure on the Israeli occupation authorities to “open all Gaza Strip crossings in order to bring in relief and medical supplies and deliver aid.”

A member of the Palestinian National and Civil Action Authority, Ratiba Natsheh, also confirmed elsewhere that “the international institutions have acknowledged that entering humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing will not be sufficient to save the current situation and provide relief to civilians there; This is due to the obstacles and procedures put in place by the Israeli side.” She said, according to “Cairo News”: “Aid must be brought in through several crossings and not through the Rafah crossing only, with the need to facilitate easy movement of United Nations crews, which are subjected to constant bombing. “This greatly hinders the delivery of aid.”

The Egyptian Minister of Defense during a meeting with the UN Coordinator (Egyptian military spokesman)

Rejecting “displacement”

Kach preceded the visit to Al-Arish, with a meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of the Egyptian Armed Forces, Minister of Defense and Military Production, Mohamed Zaki, in which they discussed developments in the current situation in the Gaza Strip, and ways to coordinate efforts to continue the flow of humanitarian aid and relief materials in sufficient quantities to the residents of the Strip.

According to the Egyptian military spokesman, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces affirmed “the firm Egyptian position towards supporting the Palestinian cause in accordance with the decisions of international legitimacy, the complete rejection of attempts to displace the Palestinians, and the keenness to coordinate with all regional and international parties to reach calm and alleviate the human suffering of the residents of the Gaza Strip.” Gaza”.

A tripartite summit took place in Aqaba, a few days ago, which brought together the Egyptian President, Jordanian King Abdullah II, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and agreed to “reject any efforts, attempts or proposals aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause, or displacing the Palestinians outside their lands.”

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid enter Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip (AFP)

Relief trucks

Egypt continues its efforts to bring more aid into the Gaza Strip. The Egyptian Red Crescent confirmed on Wednesday that it had delivered 25 trucks to the Palestinian Red Crescent via Rafah, loaded with humanitarian aid, containing food, water, and medical supplies. He pointed out that “46 commercial trucks crossed through Rafah, and 102 trucks crossed through Kerem Shalom.”

On Wednesday, Al-Arish International Airport also received two planes from Jordan and Qatar carrying aid for the Gaza Strip. An official source at the airport said: “The total number of aircraft that have arrived since October 12 until now has reached 493 aircraft, including 401 aircraft that carried more than 13,000 tons of various aid and relief materials to the Gaza Strip provided by 50 Arab countries.” And foreign, regional and international organizations, in addition to 92 planes carrying official, Arab and international solidarity delegations.”