Egyptian President El-Sissi Wins Election for Third Term

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi will serve as president for a third term, Egypt’s National Election Authority said Monday (18/12). Sissi received 89.6% of the vote. He is running against three other candidates.

The leader of the Republican People’s Party, Hazem Omar, received 4.5% of the vote. Farid Yahran of Egypt’s center-left Social Democratic Party was third, and Abdel-Sana Yamama of the liberal Wafd party was fourth.

The presidential election was held over three days between December 10 and 12. Authorities estimate the number of people who voted in last week’s presidential election was around 66.8% of the electorate. The previous election, held in 2018, recorded a voter turnout of 41%.

National Election Authority head Hazem Badawy said the level of voter participation in this year’s election was “unprecedented.”

“The voting percentage was the highest in Egyptian history,” he said.

Effective since 2014

Former military leader Abdel Fattah el-Sissi was first elected president in 2014, after previously overthrowing the government of elected president Mohammed Morsi and banning his political party, the Muslim Brotherhood. In the 2018 elections, according to official information, el-Sissi received 97% of the vote.

Egypt’s constitution limits presidents to serving more than three terms. The length of his term was adjusted from four years to six years under a 2019 constitutional amendment, meaning el-Sissi will likely rule until 2030.

The incumbent president’s victory was widely expected, as his three rivals are marginal political figures. El-Sissi’s most prominent challenger, Ahmed Tantawy, launched his campaign in October, saying that officials and mobsters were targeting his supporters. However, the National Election Authority dismissed the allegations.

In his campaign, Abdel Fattah el-Sissi promised to overcome the economic crisis. His government embarked on an IMF-backed reform and austerity program in 2016, but the austerity measures led to sharp price increases. hp/yf (ap, rtr., dpa)

