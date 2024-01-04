Egyptians in 2023.. A government report reveals: The women of my countryside are most vulnerable to reproductive health risks.. The spread of female genital mutilation and childbirth to adolescent girls.. Egypt advances in position in the climate performance index.. and expectations of cotton production rising by 30% in the year 2100

#Egyptians #government #report #reveals #women #countryside #vulnerable #reproductive #health #risks. #spread #female #genital #mutilation #childbirth #adolescent #girls. #Egypt #advances #position #climate #performance #index. #expectations #cotton #production #rising #year

– The continued gap in the use of the Internet and mobile phones between the sexes

– Expectations of an increase in cotton yields in 2100 and a decrease in rice, corn and wheat

– An increase in divorce cases, especially during the first 5 years of marriage

Marriage is the first reason for Egyptians’ emigration… and expectations are that the number of immigrants around the world will reach 250 million immigrants by 2050.

With the passage of 6 months of each year, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics issues an important semi-annual statistical magazine for it, known as the “Journal of Population Research and Studies.” The importance of this magazine is due to the studies and research it contains on the conditions and conditions of Egyptians in many fields, as well as This magazine deals with the most prominent issues and crises facing the Egyptian state, according to the latest available data on each issue and field.

In the current issue of the magazine issued at the end of 2023, which bears the number 106, the magazine deals with a number of issues, most notably the issue of climate change, in addition to a number of other data and information related to the conditions of Egyptians in various fields, such as the conditions of divorce among them, reproductive health among women, and also the proportions of Egyptians. Internet and mobile phone use between genders, and other topics that the next report will address in detail, according to data contained in the journal “Population Research and Studies” in its 106th issue.

The magazine also refers in its studies to some future expectations, whether in Egypt or at the world level, such as global migration expectations, and the volume of production of some agricultural crops in Egypt, and here are the details of those issues and topics, according to what was stated in issue 106 of the current “Population Research and Studies” magazine. Recently, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics.

First: climate changes

The data showed that Egypt advanced one place in the results of the climate change performance index during the year 2023 compared to the previous year, 2022. It also notes Egypt’s progress in sub-indices, such as: “Addressing greenhouse gas emissions, energy use, and climate policy.” In general, progress can be traced back to Egypt in the climate change index pointed to many of the achievements it has achieved to reduce its carbon emissions, finance green investments, encourage citizens to protect the climate, replace vehicles, and other initiatives launched by the Egyptian government within its plans.

In the same context, the data indicated that the highest average temperatures were recorded at (42 and 43) degrees Celsius, respectively. There was also an increase in relative humidity levels at the Damietta and Rasheed (Al-Beheira) monitoring station in the months of January, February, July, August, November, where the highest average relative humidity was recorded in those months, the following percentages: (75%, 74%, 76%, 73%), in order.

Second: Women’s empowerment and disparities in their access to reproductive health services in Egypt

Among the topics of its current issue, the magazine dealt with a number of indicators of women’s empowerment in Egypt, in order to identify the concept of women’s empowerment in its various dimensions. It also shed light on inequality in reproductive health in Egypt. The most important results that were reached were as follows:

Women in the age group (15-49 years) in rural Upper Egypt are the least empowered, the most deprived of reproductive health services, and the most exposed to risk factors for reproductive health.

– Women in urban governorates and the Lower Egypt region (especially urban Lower Egypt) are the most empowered.

Women in the Border and Upper Egypt governorates are the least likely to receive regular pregnancy care.

One of the most common risk factors for reproductive health in Egypt is female genital mutilation and the high birth rate among adolescent girls.

Urban governorates bear the burden of some reproductive health challenges, although they are expected to have more favorable characteristics and better coverage of services, as they rank first in the prevalence of anemia among women.

– There is a continuing gap in the use of the Internet and mobile phones between the sexes.

Third: Trends and patterns of divorce in Egypt

Among the topics covered by the magazine in its current issue, regarding the conditions of Egyptians, were trends in divorce rates, and a study of the social, economic and demographic characteristics of divorced men and women, between the years 2018 and 2022. The most important results reached by this study were the following:

The average divorce certificates increased from 25.1 divorce cases per hour in 2018 to 30.8 divorce cases per hour in 2022.

The highest percentage of divorced people was recorded in the age group (30-34 years), at 20.4% of the total number of divorced people in 2018. This percentage was stable until 2020, then it decreased to reach 18.8% in 2022.

The percentage of divorced women in the same age group is increasing, reaching 18.2% in 2018, compared to 16.8% in 2022.

– The highest percentage of divorced people – according to the employment situation – was for those who were not working, and recorded 36.2% of the total divorced people in 2018, increasing to 38.3% in 2022.

The same applies to divorced women, as the percentage reached 89% in 2022 and did not change much from previous years.

The highest rate of divorces occurred between spouses during the first five years of their marital life, as the rate reached 27.4% in 2018.

This percentage fluctuated between decrease and increase during the years of study, reaching 27.7% in 2020, which requires conducting a specialized survey to research the economic and social reasons behind the occurrence of these cases.

Fourth: Agricultural crops in Egypt and their future production expectations

Among the topics covered in its 106th issue, the magazine also indicated an increase in the cultivated area in general in Egypt, as it increased by more than one million acres from 2005 until 2020, and therefore new lands are also constantly increasing, as we find that it has increased from about one million seven hundred and thirty. One thousand acres in 2005 to approximately three million one hundred and six thousand acres in 2020.

Studies in this regard expected that cotton yields would rise by about 30% by the year 2100, due to the effect of rising temperatures, which would prolong the seasons suitable for its cultivation. At the same time, other crops, such as wheat, rice, and corn, would decrease by a rate ranging from 11% to 36%. % over the same time horizon referred to as “the year 2100”.

Fifth: Migration expectations

Among its studies in the current issue, the magazine also examined the problems of monitoring migration data in the context of climate change. The most important findings of that study were represented in the following:

– Expectations that the number of migrants around the world will reach 250 million by 2050 due to climate change.

– The highest percentage of migration in Egypt, according to the 2017 population census, was due to marriage at 32.7%. As for the 2006 population census, the highest percentage of migration was due to accompanying others, amounting to 35.9%. In contrast, the lowest percentage of migration was due to divorce and widowhood in both countries. From the 2017 and 2006 censuses, it amounted to 1.1% and 0.6%, respectively.