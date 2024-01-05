#Egypts #parliament #approves #foreigners #ownership #desert #lands

Egypt’s parliament approves foreigners’ ownership of desert lands

Dubai – Al Arabiya.net

Published on: January 05, 2024: 12:42 AM GST Last updated: January 05, 2024: 06:50 AM GST

On Thursday evening, the Egyptian Parliament finally approved an amendment to the Desert Lands Law, which will allow foreign investors to own state lands with the aim of attracting more investments.

Legal amendment

Representative Mohamed Attia Al-Fayoumi, during his presentation of the report of the joint committee before the plenary session, confirmed that the draft law aims to grant the right to the foreign investor to obtain the lands necessary to carry out his activity or expand it in accordance with the provisions of the Investment Law without adhering to what is included in Articles (11 and 12) of the Land Law. The Sahrawi newspaper stipulated that Egyptian ownership should not be less than 51% of the company’s capital, and that individual ownership should not exceed 30% of its capital, and that ownership be limited to Egyptians only, according to what Egyptian media reported on Thursday evening.

“To attract foreign investment”

He explained that the draft law comes within the framework of the state’s plan to attract foreign investment and remove obstacles facing investors, especially since foreign direct investment plays an important role in the global economy, as it contributes to economic growth, job creation and development, so many countries seek to encourage foreign direct investment. This is due to its positive effects on the national economy.

He also pointed out that Egypt has taken many measures to attract foreign direct investment, the most important of which is issuing Investment Law No. 72 of 2017, with the aim of facilitating investment procedures and providing an attractive investment environment. The government has also launched many investment initiatives, such as the Golden License Initiative and the 100,000 Projects Initiative. Industrial, and the Upper Egypt Development Initiative.

“Within legislative reforms”

For his part, Representative Abdel Hadi Al-Qasabi, head of the parliamentary body of the “Future of the Nation” party, the majority leader, confirmed that the desert lands draft law is one of the important draft laws, which comes within the framework of the state’s keenness and distinguished efforts in adopting legislative reforms that keep pace with the developments of the times and work to attract Local and foreign investments to advance the national economy, especially since the House of Representatives is adopting a reform legislative agenda for this purpose.

“We do not sell our lands”

While Representative Diaa El-Din Daoud announced his rejection of the amendments for reasons of national security, pointing out that there is a danger of foreigners owning desert and agricultural lands, Counselor Alaa Fouad, Head of Parliamentary Affairs in Egypt, stressed that the government aims with the amendments to the Desert Lands Law “to attract investments, and not We sell our lands, but we aim to attract hard currency through investments.”

Read also