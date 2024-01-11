“Egypt’s pharmacies are subject to imminent collapse.” The Secretary of the Division warns and complains about the decision of the former Minister of Health

#Egypts #pharmacies #subject #imminent #collapse #Secretary #Division #warns #complains #decision #Minister #Health

Dr. Hatem Al-Badawi, Secretary-General of the Pharmacy Division of the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce, said that 90% of Egypt’s pharmacies are facing an imminent economic collapse, explaining: “We were in a meeting with Ahmed Al-Wakil, President of the General Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce, to present the problem.”

He added in a telephone conversation with the journalist Basma Wahba, presenter of the “90 Minutes” program, on the “Al-Mehwar” channel: “We do not know how to act or what to do now? We hold the executive authority responsible for canceling Resolution No. 23 of 2017 issued by the former Minister of Health (Ahmed Imad Rady) to sell the medicine at more than one price.”

The Secretary-General of the Pharmacy Division of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce continued, “The aforementioned decision allows companies to sell medicine for more than one price, but does not allow the pharmacist to do so.”