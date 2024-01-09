EHC 2023: Glymphatic system and migraine

#EHC #Glymphatic #system #migraine

There are still many unanswered questions about the pathophysiology of migraines. Current research provides evidence that the glymphatic system, a “wastewater system” of the brain that was only described a few years ago, could play an important role, particularly in the development of the migraine aura, but also in chronic changes in the brain as a result of migraines.

Dmitry Kovalchuk/AdobeStock

The discovery of the glymphatic system showed that anatomy as a field of research still has surprises to offer. While soluble substances, proteins and fluid from the tissue in the periphery are transported back into the circulation through the lymphatic system, until recently it was unclear how these processes take place in the brain, especially since there are no lymphatic vessels in the central nervous system. This is all the more astonishing because the brain and spinal cord are highly metabolically active, explains Prof. Dr. Rami Burstein from Harvard Medical School. Burstein: “The glymphatic system is a recently discovered, macroscopic waste disposal system based on a network of perivascular tunnels formed by astroglial cells. This system ensures the efficient elimination of soluble proteins and metabolites from the central nervous system.”

The perivascular space (Virchow-Robin space) on which the glymphatic system is based is formed by the outer walls of the cerebral blood vessels and by the processes of the astrocytes (Membrana limitans gliae perivascularis). Through this system, CSF flows from the subarachnoid space along the arteries into the interstitium of the brain parenchyma and spinal cord. Via aquaporin-4, an integral transmembrane protein that enables the diffusion of water, the CSF is passed into the intercellular space, distributed throughout the entire brain parenchyma and flushes cellular waste products from the intercellular space. AQP4 water channels are expressed in large numbers in the processes of astrocytes surrounding the cerebral vessels. The drainage ultimately occurs via the perivascular space along the cerebral veins and flows outside the brain into the lymphatic system. The glymphatic system works primarily during sleep, as this causes a temporary shrinkage of the brain cells and thus an increase in the intercellular space. The need to sleep, common to all vertebrates, could be explained by the need to detoxify the brain, as Burstein points out.1

To view the content you must log in or register.