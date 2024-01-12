EIB and Novobanco will make 300 million available to Portuguese companies

#EIB #Novobanco #million #Portuguese #companies

This operation will allow the bank led by Mark Bourke to finance small and medium-sized investment projects that benefit less developed regions in Portugal.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Novobanco signed a contract to grant 300 million euros in new loans to Portuguese companies, in an operation that will allow financing small and medium-sized investment projects that benefit less developed regions in Portugal.

“The contract signed today consists of a guarantee of 150 million euros, to be provided by the EIB to Novobanco”, indicates the bank in a statement released this Thursday.

According to the financial institution, the “guarantee reinforces Novobanco’s financing and risk-taking capacity, through a 50% risk sharing in relation to new loans to Portuguese mid-capitalization companies and public sector entities, in a total of 300 million euros, in particular, benefiting the Cohesion regions”.

“Supporting investments for mid-cap companies and the public sector is vitally important due to the multiple operational and financial challenges to which they are exposed in the current context”, says Birthe Bruhn-Léon, Head of the Financial Institutions Department at EIB, cited in the statement.

On the other hand, Andrés Baltar, administrator of Novobanco, says that this “partnership reinforces Novobanco’s commitment to boosting sustainable growth and competitiveness of companies that constitute the main engine of our economy”.

The objective of this agreement, says the financial institution, is “to promote and accelerate investments from the private sector, as well as the public sector, facilitating access to financing by Mid-Caps, a backbone, together with SMEs, in terms of growth and employment for the Portuguese economy, through the mobilization of new investments worth up to 420 million euros”.

With this, companies will be able to benefit from lower interest rates, greater volumes of financing, sharing of additional risks with Novobanco or the need to present smaller guarantees, indicates the bank, which expects that this guarantee will be mobilized quickly, responding to a context marked by economic uncertainty.